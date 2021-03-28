Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 28

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, March 28.

S'pore public servants to work 3 days in office, 2 days at home as Covid-19 rules eased

Public transport ridership is expected to rise in tandem with the return of more workers to offices.

Poll finds most people in Singapore would rather work from home

Only 1 in 4 of those polled wants to return to the office, with half of them saying they miss their colleagues.

Tutor in Singapore left over $1m to Africa's poor kids

She wrote her own obit and wanted proceeds from the sale of her Pasir Ris home to be donated.

At least 114 killed in Myanmar in one of bloodiest days of protests

The killings came as police and soldiers tried to suppress protests on Armed Forces Day.

Secret gardens, mini lodge and shrine hidden in Singapore's forests

People who set up and maintain such sites could be trespassing on state land.

30 years after SQ117 hijacking, is Singapore ready for another terror attack?

The terrorism landscape and Singapore's counter-terrorism capabilities have evolved significantly since the 1991 hijacking of SQ117.

'Minimal wastage' of Covid-19 vaccine doses in Singapore: MOH

Take-up rates are carefully monitored through appointment bookings.

Participants happy to compete in Singapore's biggest mass race in nearly a year

1,000 people are competing in the aquathlon, though no spectators are allowed.

Sole Covid-19 community case detected before trip to India: MOH

The other 22 infections were imported cases that had been placed on stay-home notice or isolated on arrival.

Collector paid $50,000 for 2 Tan Swie Hian paintings, only to find out they were forged

Mr Johnny Quek found out the paintings were fake after he asked the artist to verify them.

