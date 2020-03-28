Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 28

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, March 28.
49 new coronavirus cases in Singapore; 3 cases form new cluster at SingPost Centre
According to SingPost, the cases comprise one contract staff member and two full-time employees working on the same floor.
Coronavirus: Historic $3.1 trillion aid package passes US House, becomes law
The massive Bill passed the Senate and House of Representatives nearly unanimously.
19th Shangri-La Dialogue, scheduled for June, called off due to coronavirus outbreak
This marks the first time that the annual Shangri-La Dialogue has been called off since it was first launched in 2002.
askST: If Singapore closes schools, will exams go on?
What if parents do not work in essential services like the healthcare sector, but in jobs like retail, and cannot take leave on home-learning days?
Crowd-limiting measures at malls, public venues as new safe distancing rules kick in
Most malls sealed the majority of their entrances, including underpasses to MRT stations and other buildings, to control traffic flow.
Coronavirus: SIA must move fast when recovery comes
By the end of May, most airlines will be bankrupt but Singapore Airlines will not be on that list.
Coronavirus: 88,000 eligible self-employed to receive $9,000 cash payout this year
The Self-Employed Person Income Relief Scheme will cost $1.2 billion in total.
Coronavirus: Death of teenager, who had 'just a cough', shakes France
The high school student's death brought home what experts have warned - the new virus is not a threat only to the elderly or people with underlying medical problems.
One in six protection orders filed by husbands
Men filed 278 applications against their wives last year; women filed 1,321.
From hotels to HDB carparks, farming hits the roof
The harvests from these farms are supplied directly to restaurants and customers.