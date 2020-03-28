Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 28

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, March 28.

49 new coronavirus cases in Singapore; 3 cases form new cluster at SingPost Centre



According to Singapore Post, the three cases comprise one contract staff member and two full-time employees working on the same floor. PHOTO: ST FILE



According to SingPost, the cases comprise one contract staff member and two full-time employees working on the same floor.

Coronavirus: Historic $3.1 trillion aid package passes US House, becomes law



Trump signs the Bill into law at the White House. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



The massive Bill passed the Senate and House of Representatives nearly unanimously.

19th Shangri-La Dialogue, scheduled for June, called off due to coronavirus outbreak



Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen speaking during the 18th Shangri-La Dialogue at Shangri-La Hotel on June 2, 2019. PHOTO: ST FILE



This marks the first time that the annual Shangri-La Dialogue has been called off since it was first launched in 2002.

askST: If Singapore closes schools, will exams go on?



Students returning to Zhenghua Primary School. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN



What if parents do not work in essential services like the healthcare sector, but in jobs like retail, and cannot take leave on home-learning days?

Crowd-limiting measures at malls, public venues as new safe distancing rules kick in



People queueing to enter Nex mall in Serangoon on March 27, 2020. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



Most malls sealed the majority of their entrances, including underpasses to MRT stations and other buildings, to control traffic flow.

Coronavirus: SIA must move fast when recovery comes



The SIA Group's extensive network - with Singapore Airlines and SilkAir flying to 94 destinations in 34 countries pre-coronavirus - attracts foreign carriers which fly to Singapore so that they can tap the group's connectivity to the rest of the region. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



By the end of May, most airlines will be bankrupt but Singapore Airlines will not be on that list.

Coronavirus: 88,000 eligible self-employed to receive $9,000 cash payout this year



The Self-Employed Person Income Relief Scheme is part of a landmark $48.4 billion supplementary Budget announced by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat. PHOTO: ST FILE



The Self-Employed Person Income Relief Scheme will cost $1.2 billion in total.

Coronavirus: Death of teenager, who had 'just a cough', shakes France



A man walks on the Champ de Mars near the Eiffel Tower during restrictions in Paris on March 21, 2020. PHOTO: NYTIMES



The high school student's death brought home what experts have warned - the new virus is not a threat only to the elderly or people with underlying medical problems.

One in six protection orders filed by husbands



Social workers say significantly fewer men than women seek help when they are abused by their spouse. ST ILLUSTRATION: CEL GULAPA



Men filed 278 applications against their wives last year; women filed 1,321.

From hotels to HDB carparks, farming hits the roof



Citiponics runs a rooftop gardening outfit which is in close concert with Singapore Food Agency to bring pesticide-free produce to supermarkets. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



The harvests from these farms are supplied directly to restaurants and customers.

