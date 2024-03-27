Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 27, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Baltimore Key Bridge collapse: One body recovered from river, search for 6 missing suspended
The missing are believed to be part of a construction crew who were conducting repair work on the bridge when the collision occurred.
Why did the Baltimore bridge collapse; what do we know about the S'pore-flagged ship?
The registered owner of the ship is Grace Ocean Pte Ltd and the manager is Synergy Marine Group.
Public service leaders must have courage to advise ministers even when they disagree: SM Teo
Mr Teo said ministers must also be open to diverse and differing views and taking these on board.
Slight uptick in resale condo prices and sales in February despite sluggish start to 2024
Why older people are happier than the young in much of the world
The latest World Happiness Report sheds light on sharp divisions in happiness among different age groups.
New Changi Heritage Trail documents area’s military, recreational and social history
S’pore restaurants Lolla and Seroja debut on Asia’s 50 Best list
Lolla came in at No. 43 and Seroja at No. 31, joining seven other Singapore restaurants on the list.
Hong Kong sees edge in China links but mainland's economic woes may be spoiler
Industry experts urge doubters to focus on the facts and dig deeper for opportunities.
Smokers in S’pore cutting down on cigarettes, but more vaping: Survey
S’pore undone by controversial penalty in 4-1 loss to China in World Cup qualifier
The home side scored three times in the second half after Faris Ramli equalised for the Lions, whose hopes are virtually over.