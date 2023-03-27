Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 27

Updated
Published
36 min ago

Hot rental market sees scammers moving in

13 people have been arrested for their suspected involvement in 480 rental scams, said the police on March 14.

Facebook, Carousell users tricked into working for scammer who posed as property agent

He allegedly paid the social media users $50 each to share fake listings on their real accounts.

Foreign worker housing at full capacity, with situation unlikely to ease soon

Rising dorm costs and the lack of beds mean many firms cannot expedite their projects.

IPs will no longer offer ‘as charged’ cancer coverage from April 1

IPs will pay up to a maximum of five times the amount of coverage for cancer treatments that the basic MediShield Life does, lower than the current coverage by insurers.

What happens if Padang and surrounding buildings become a Unesco World Heritage Site

Unesco World Heritage Site inscription may impact the redevelopment potential of the site and its vicinity.

Amid confidence crisis faced by global banking stocks, what should investors do?

The shares of Singapore’s three local banks, DBS, UOB and OCBC, have been resilient amid the sell-off.

From strays to pets: Giving rehabilitated animals forever homes

While the Centre for Animal Rehabilitation can take in 13 dogs at any one time, only three have been rehabilitated and rehomed in the past year.

Will a second ‘green wave’ soon sweep Malaysia?

Malaysia correspondent Hazlin Hassan looks at the ability of Anwar Ibrahim’s multiracial coalition Pakatan Harapan to woo Malay-Muslim voters as six states hold elections later this year.

Thai opposition Move Forward sticks to election campaign bid to amend law on insulting monarchy

The party’s stance on the controversial issue could hinder its bid to join any coalition government.

Football: Overseas scholarships for youth footballers to be awarded under Unleash the Roar project

Singapore football is “not in a good place”, admitted Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth Eric Chua, in a podcast interview with ST.

