Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 27

Updated
Published
39 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, March 27.

S'poreans make plans to travel to Johor as bus operators brace themselves for surge in demand

Swimming instructor and sports academy owner Jason Lin is one of the many Singaporeans looking to head up north once border restrictions between Singapore and Malaysia are largely removed.

READ MORE HERE

Biden says Putin ‘cannot remain in power’ in fiery speech on Ukraine war

A White House official said Biden’s remarks did not represent a shift in Washington’s policy.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore-born photojournalist still in Kyiv, Ukraine

Mathias Heng tells The Sunday Times that he felt compelled to show the human faces behind the war.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Lunch with Sumiko: Sun Xueling on giving children a voice

Minister of State Sun Xueling has kept a visible profile in areas such as parenting, childcare and mental health.

The vulnerability of children is something close to the heart of Minister of State Sun Xueling, and also why she started a storytelling series on her Facebook page.

READ MORE HERE

Police trained to fire at centre of body to stop threat of serious injury or death: Shanmugam

Some have asked whether it was possible to shoot to injure rather than kill after a knife-wielding man was shot dead in Bendemeer Road.

READ MORE HERE

Bye Tanglin Halt, hello Margaret Drive: Last batch of residents in en bloc project get new flats

The last batch of 7,000 residents in Tanglin Halt offered two- to five-room replacement flats in Dawson estate are moving. 

READ MORE HERE

Football: Ikhsan Fandi brace gives Lions win over Malaysia in front of record crowd

Singapore clinched a 2-1 victory in the Football Association of Singapore Tri-Nations Series friendly match.

READ MORE HERE

Young & Savvy: How to save more money in 2022

From fixed deposits to credit card deals, here are some tips on making your savings grow.

READ MORE HERE

Trending Food: Made-in-Singapore snacks enter the booming snack sector

Almost 300 new snacks hit the shelves this past year.

READ MORE HERE

Wake Up, Singapore issued Pofma correction direction for falsehoods about KKH

A false account of a 20-weeks pregnant patient who had allegedly suffered a miscarriage after waiting four hours to see a doctor at KKH was published.

READ MORE HERE

If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get daily updates right in your inbox!

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top