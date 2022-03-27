Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 27

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, March 27.
S'poreans make plans to travel to Johor as bus operators brace themselves for surge in demand
Swimming instructor and sports academy owner Jason Lin is one of the many Singaporeans looking to head up north once border restrictions between Singapore and Malaysia are largely removed.
Biden says Putin ‘cannot remain in power’ in fiery speech on Ukraine war
A White House official said Biden’s remarks did not represent a shift in Washington’s policy.
Singapore-born photojournalist still in Kyiv, Ukraine
Mathias Heng tells The Sunday Times that he felt compelled to show the human faces behind the war.
Lunch with Sumiko: Sun Xueling on giving children a voice
The vulnerability of children is something close to the heart of Minister of State Sun Xueling, and also why she started a storytelling series on her Facebook page.
Police trained to fire at centre of body to stop threat of serious injury or death: Shanmugam
Some have asked whether it was possible to shoot to injure rather than kill after a knife-wielding man was shot dead in Bendemeer Road.
Bye Tanglin Halt, hello Margaret Drive: Last batch of residents in en bloc project get new flats
The last batch of 7,000 residents in Tanglin Halt offered two- to five-room replacement flats in Dawson estate are moving.
Football: Ikhsan Fandi brace gives Lions win over Malaysia in front of record crowd
Singapore clinched a 2-1 victory in the Football Association of Singapore Tri-Nations Series friendly match.
Young & Savvy: How to save more money in 2022
From fixed deposits to credit card deals, here are some tips on making your savings grow.
Trending Food: Made-in-Singapore snacks enter the booming snack sector
Wake Up, Singapore issued Pofma correction direction for falsehoods about KKH
A false account of a 20-weeks pregnant patient who had allegedly suffered a miscarriage after waiting four hours to see a doctor at KKH was published.
