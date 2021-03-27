Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 27

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, March 27.

New code of conduct for tenancy agreements for retail premises; Govt backs call for new laws

It covers key tenancy terms, including who should bear the costs in preparing the lease agreement.

READ MORE HERE

Efforts to free stuck Suez Canal ship with tug boats suspended till Saturday

A US official said the Navy was prepared to send dredging experts to the canal, but was awaiting approval.

READ MORE HERE

Keen on green, but at what cost? Poll maps out S'porean attitudes to eco-friendliness

Singaporeans have differing views on green living and accepting the trade-offs that they face, a survey found.

READ MORE HERE

Sole Covid-19 community case in S'pore is a Myanmar maid who initially tested negative

She developed a cough and a runny nose on her first day of work at her employer's home.

READ MORE HERE

No quick solution to Myanmar, says Vivian Balakrishnan after meeting Indonesia's Jokowi

"It's a tragedy that is unfolding... It's going to take quite some time to resolve," he said at the end of a two-day visit to Jakarta.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore's public housing goes beyond four walls, says ex-HDB chief Cheong Koon Hean

It is also about creating an immersive experience that brings the community together, she says in an exclusive interview.

READ MORE HERE

Asian Americans speaking out amid surge in hate crimes

Many of them are protesting for first time after the recent Atlanta shootings that killed 6 Asian women.

READ MORE HERE

Genting Singapore clarifies executive chairman Lim Kok Thay's salary to SGX

His supposed pay hike last year amid a 90% plunge in net profit was flagged in a LinkedIn post.

READ MORE HERE

Commentary: Drawing out value of digital art through non-fungible tokens

Questions remain over how investors should assess monetary worth of such assets.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore police warn of scammers posing as young women from Hong Kong

Scammers send unsolicited text messages with a woman's picture.

READ MORE HERE