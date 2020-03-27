Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 27

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, March 27.

Coronavirus: Safe distancing rules kick in, failure to sit or queue 1m apart from others could land you a fine or jail term





People sit at a restaurant at a shopping mall in Singapore where social distancing signs are seen on March 26, 2020. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



The latest regulations, which came into effect at 11.59pm on Thursday, seek to give legal force to safe distancing measures announced by the multi-ministry task force tackling the coronavirus pandemic in Singapore.

Dow wraps up strongest three days since 1931





Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on March 4, 2020. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



The Dow was up 21 per cent from its Monday low, establishing it in a bull market.

Coronavirus: US has world's most confirmed cases, trackers show





Hospital staff perform drive-thru tests for coronavirus disease in Indian Wells, US, on March 26, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS



Johns Hopkins said the US has 82,404 cases, while the New York Times said there were at least 81,321 people who tested positive for Covid-19.

Coronavirus: Singapore reports 52 new cases, 28 from overseas





Travellers at Changi Airport Terminal 2 on March 24, 2020. Of the 52 new Covid-19 cases announced by the Ministry of Health on March 26, 28 were imported. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



The remaining 24 cases were locally transmitted, including two linked to the new cluster at the PCF Sparkletots pre-school in Fengshan.

SIA aims to raise $15 billion with support from Temasek to combat Covid-19 fallout





Singapore Airlines flight crew arriving at Changi Airport Terminal 2 from London on SQ317, on March 24, 2020. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



This will be done by issuing new shares to current shareholders to raise about $5.3 billion and issuing mandatory convertible bonds to raise up to $9.7 billion, the airline said.

China to suspend entry of foreigners with visas, residence permits due to coronavirus





A member of airport security wearing protective gear monitors passengers on arrival at Shanghai Pudong International Airport, on March 26, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



Foreign airlines will be allowed to operate just one route per week from Sunday.

Rumours that Government is about to raise Dorscon alert level to red are false: S. Iswaran





Mr Iswaran urged everyone to resist from sharing false information, adding that there are legitimate sources of accurate, reliable and timely information such as the Health Ministry and Gov.sg websites. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



"Such false information is completely irresponsible," said the minister.

Coronavirus: Man who allegedly breached stay-home notice for bak kut teh likely to be charged





Mr Alan Tham had posted on social media, photos of his bak kut teh meal while he was supposed to be at home serving his 14-day notice. PHOTOS: ST READER, SCREENGRAB FROM FACEBOOK



Mr Alan Tham had said he thought the 14-day notice started the day after he returned from a three-day holiday to Myanmar.

Apex court hears appeals by prosecution and defence in case of doctor convicted of sexually assaulting patient





In February last year, the High Court cleared Wee Teong Boo of rape and instead convicted him of sexual assault by penetration. PHOTO: ST FILE



The judges said they struggled to understand the sequence of events given by GP Wee Teong Boo's accuser.

Survival of the savviest: Local online businesses on staying afloat when shoppers shun the streets





In coping with the current crisis, online businesses interviewed said they felt in better stead compared with their brick-and-mortar peers. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO



Low physical overheads and lean teams that reduce financial burden are two advantages of online outfits.

