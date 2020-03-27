Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 27

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, March 27.
Coronavirus: Safe distancing rules kick in, failure to sit or queue 1m apart from others could land you a fine or jail term
The latest regulations, which came into effect at 11.59pm on Thursday, seek to give legal force to safe distancing measures announced by the multi-ministry task force tackling the coronavirus pandemic in Singapore.
Dow wraps up strongest three days since 1931
The Dow was up 21 per cent from its Monday low, establishing it in a bull market.
Coronavirus: US has world's most confirmed cases, trackers show
Johns Hopkins said the US has 82,404 cases, while the New York Times said there were at least 81,321 people who tested positive for Covid-19.
Coronavirus: Singapore reports 52 new cases, 28 from overseas
The remaining 24 cases were locally transmitted, including two linked to the new cluster at the PCF Sparkletots pre-school in Fengshan.
SIA aims to raise $15 billion with support from Temasek to combat Covid-19 fallout
This will be done by issuing new shares to current shareholders to raise about $5.3 billion and issuing mandatory convertible bonds to raise up to $9.7 billion, the airline said.
China to suspend entry of foreigners with visas, residence permits due to coronavirus
Foreign airlines will be allowed to operate just one route per week from Sunday.
Rumours that Government is about to raise Dorscon alert level to red are false: S. Iswaran
"Such false information is completely irresponsible," said the minister.
Coronavirus: Man who allegedly breached stay-home notice for bak kut teh likely to be charged
Mr Alan Tham had said he thought the 14-day notice started the day after he returned from a three-day holiday to Myanmar.
Apex court hears appeals by prosecution and defence in case of doctor convicted of sexually assaulting patient
The judges said they struggled to understand the sequence of events given by GP Wee Teong Boo's accuser.
Survival of the savviest: Local online businesses on staying afloat when shoppers shun the streets
Low physical overheads and lean teams that reduce financial burden are two advantages of online outfits.