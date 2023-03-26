Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 26

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Early signs of rental, resale property markets slowing: Desmond Lee
He told ST that the construction of BTO projects has been ramped up but it will take about two years to clear the backlog.
BTO flats in mature estates cost more but must remain affordable, says Desmond Lee
They must remain so for a wide spectrum of Singaporeans to ensure overall equality in the public housing system, said Mr Lee.
High Aedes population may lead to dengue outbreak, public advised to be on alert
There are currently 39 active dengue clusters and weekly cases since the beginning of the year have remained above 100.
A tough childhood didn’t stop founder of Doctor Anywhere telemedicine app from finding success
Believing tomorrow will be better than today helped Lim Wai Mun, founder and CEO of Doctor Anywhere, overcome life’s hurdles, Executive Editor Sumiko Tan finds out.
‘It was hard whenever we saw a family’: Single father of four finds help from caregiver programme
His son who has autism would try to hug and kiss women in the first few months after his mother left.
The great Singapore school canteen makeover
From swings and cafe-style furniture to artisanal coffees, school canteens are reinventing their interiors and menus for a new generation.
WP says it has seen more youth volunteers, many under 25
Many have not stepped up to become party members yet but their values are aligned with WP’s, said the Youth Wing president Nicole Seah.
Ubi night vegetable market to end operations in August
JTC said it is working with SFA to identify sites where the vendors can continue their businesses.
‘Your story is being told’: S’porean cancer survivor bares scar of mastectomy on social media
She believes that sharing her cancer journey could help empower someone in a similar situation.
Celebrities in finance advertisements: Aye or nay?
The rise of celebrities fronting advertisements for finance-related products has raised brows.