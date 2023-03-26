Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 26

Early signs of rental, resale property markets slowing: Desmond Lee

National Development Minister Desmond Lee discusses the country's most pertinent property matters in an exclusive interview with The Straits Times' Associate News Editor Royston Sim and Housing Correspondent Michelle Ng.

He told ST that the construction of BTO projects has been ramped up but it will take about two years to clear the backlog.

BTO flats in mature estates cost more but must remain affordable, says Desmond Lee

They must remain so for a wide spectrum of Singaporeans to ensure overall equality in the public housing system, said Mr Lee.

High Aedes population may lead to dengue outbreak, public advised to be on alert

There are currently 39 active dengue clusters and weekly cases since the beginning of the year have remained above 100.

A tough childhood didn’t stop founder of Doctor Anywhere telemedicine app from finding success

Lim Wai Mun's telemedicine service Doctor Anywhere has helped change how patients access healthcare. Since 2017, the platform has served more than 2.5 million people across the region and has seen Mr Lim named EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2022.

Believing tomorrow will be better than today helped Lim Wai Mun, founder and CEO of Doctor Anywhere, overcome life’s hurdles, Executive Editor Sumiko Tan finds out.

‘It was hard whenever we saw a family’: Single father of four finds help from caregiver programme

His son who has autism would try to hug and kiss women in the first few months after his mother left.

The great Singapore school canteen makeover

From swings and cafe-style furniture to artisanal coffees, school canteens are reinventing their interiors and menus for a new generation.

WP says it has seen more youth volunteers, many under 25

Many have not stepped up to become party members yet but their values are aligned with WP’s, said the Youth Wing president Nicole Seah.

Ubi night vegetable market to end operations in August

JTC said it is working with SFA to identify sites where the vendors can continue their businesses.

‘Your story is being told’: S’porean cancer survivor bares scar of mastectomy on social media

She believes that sharing her cancer journey could help empower someone in a similar situation.

Celebrities in finance advertisements: Aye or nay?

The rise of celebrities fronting advertisements for finance-related products has raised brows.

