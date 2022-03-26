Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 26

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, March 26.

 

Travel agencies see spike in inquiries following simplified Covid-19 rules

Prices of flight tickets have not gone up significantly after the announcement, said four agencies.

READ MORE HERE

F&B operators prepare for more diners from March 29, but fret over labour crunch

Restaurants have been busy preparing, rostering and hiring more manpower, ordering ingredients and reconfiguring seating layouts.

READ MORE HERE

The war against Covid-19 may be over, but skirmishes and casualties will continue

Singapore now has to ensure that the hard-won success does not go down the drain, says senior health correspondent Salma Khalik. 

READ MORE HERE

Why Singapore had to take a strong stand against Russia's attack on Ukraine

Singapore's position has been "clear and consistent" over the years, says Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean. 

READ MORE HERE

Does Russia's war in Ukraine mean the end of globalisation?

Are we heading back to a divided world of geopolitical and economic blocs? What’s at stake? ST correspondents report.

READ MORE HERE

HDB buyback scheme: Tackling woes of flat sellers hit by ethnic quotas

Today, nearly one in three HDB blocks and 16 per cent of HDB neighbourhoods have reached at least one of the Ethnic Integration Policy limits.

READ MORE HERE

PM Lee Hsien Loong to make working visit to US from March 26 to April 2

He will meet President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris.

READ MORE HERE

MOH, NUH to investigate case of woman who lost baby after 2-hour wait

"We take a serious view of such incidents, and any lapses or shortcomings will be rectified," said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

READ MORE HERE

Inventiveness, enthusiasm of local workers clinched Dyson's expansion in S'pore: Sir James Dyson

"You can feel the ambition of this ingenious country," he said at the opening of Dyson's new global headquarters. 

READ MORE HERE

Post-pandemic luxury living focuses on flexibility

Developers are going big on sustainability and spaces that allow for flexibility of use. 

READ MORE HERE

