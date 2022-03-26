Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 26

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, March 26.
Travel agencies see spike in inquiries following simplified Covid-19 rules
Prices of flight tickets have not gone up significantly after the announcement, said four agencies.
F&B operators prepare for more diners from March 29, but fret over labour crunch
Restaurants have been busy preparing, rostering and hiring more manpower, ordering ingredients and reconfiguring seating layouts.
The war against Covid-19 may be over, but skirmishes and casualties will continue
Singapore now has to ensure that the hard-won success does not go down the drain, says senior health correspondent Salma Khalik.
Why Singapore had to take a strong stand against Russia's attack on Ukraine
Singapore's position has been "clear and consistent" over the years, says Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean.
Does Russia's war in Ukraine mean the end of globalisation?
Are we heading back to a divided world of geopolitical and economic blocs? What’s at stake? ST correspondents report.
HDB buyback scheme: Tackling woes of flat sellers hit by ethnic quotas
Today, nearly one in three HDB blocks and 16 per cent of HDB neighbourhoods have reached at least one of the Ethnic Integration Policy limits.
PM Lee Hsien Loong to make working visit to US from March 26 to April 2
MOH, NUH to investigate case of woman who lost baby after 2-hour wait
"We take a serious view of such incidents, and any lapses or shortcomings will be rectified," said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.
Inventiveness, enthusiasm of local workers clinched Dyson's expansion in S'pore: Sir James Dyson
"You can feel the ambition of this ingenious country," he said at the opening of Dyson's new global headquarters.
Post-pandemic luxury living focuses on flexibility
Developers are going big on sustainability and spaces that allow for flexibility of use.
