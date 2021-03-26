Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 26

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, March 26.
Supplies to Asia may be disrupted due to Suez Canal incident, says Ong Ye Kung
"This is another unfortunate incident that illustrates how the world is now so closely interwoven together," he added.
Suez Canal container ship incident a reminder of global trade's vulnerabilities
The canal is one of the two most critical choke points in global sea transportation, says associate editor Ven Sreenivasan.
Last remaining Covid-19 cluster in S'pore closed; final NUS hostel resident tests negative
There have been no more cases linked to the SIA cabin crew cluster for the past 2 incubation periods.
Nafa graduate alleges sexual harassment on campus involving ex-staff
It said one of its graduates had spoken about the incident, which allegedly occurred on campus in April last year.
askST: Can I join my colleagues for lunch when we return to the office?
ST tackles some of the FAQs about the recently announced easing of Covid-19 restrictions.
Exclusive interview with Jose Mourinho: Desire for challenge keeps me feeling young
He attributes his ability to survive in football's hot seats to his "emotional control".
Vivian Balakrishnan, Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi back Asean leaders' summit on Myanmar
The foreign ministers of both countries say the region should reach a common standing on the crisis.
North Korea, immigration, re-election top agenda at Biden's first White House news conference
"If they choose to escalate, we will respond accordingly, " Biden said of North Korea.
Immunity to Covid-19 varies from 35 days to 4 decades among those infected: S'pore study
The implications are that some people who have recovered from Covid-19 may still be re-infected.
Amid pandemic yoga boom, more eye yoga teaching as side gig
Studios have seen a rise in demand for yoga teacher training, a rigorous 200-hour programme.