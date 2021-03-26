Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 26

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, March 26.

Supplies to Asia may be disrupted due to Suez Canal incident, says Ong Ye Kung

"This is another unfortunate incident that illustrates how the world is now so closely interwoven together," he added.

READ MORE HERE

Suez Canal container ship incident a reminder of global trade's vulnerabilities

The canal is one of the two most critical choke points in global sea transportation, says associate editor Ven Sreenivasan.

READ MORE HERE

Last remaining Covid-19 cluster in S'pore closed; final NUS hostel resident tests negative

There have been no more cases linked to the SIA cabin crew cluster for the past 2 incubation periods.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Nafa graduate alleges sexual harassment on campus involving ex-staff

It said one of its graduates had spoken about the incident, which allegedly occurred on campus in April last year.

READ MORE HERE

askST: Can I join my colleagues for lunch when we return to the office?

ST tackles some of the FAQs about the recently announced easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

READ MORE HERE

Exclusive interview with Jose Mourinho: Desire for challenge keeps me feeling young

He attributes his ability to survive in football's hot seats to his "emotional control".

READ MORE HERE

Vivian Balakrishnan, Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi back Asean leaders' summit on Myanmar

The foreign ministers of both countries say the region should reach a common standing on the crisis.

READ MORE HERE

North Korea, immigration, re-election top agenda at Biden's first White House news conference

"If they choose to escalate, we will respond accordingly, " Biden said of North Korea.

READ MORE HERE

Immunity to Covid-19 varies from 35 days to 4 decades among those infected: S'pore study

The implications are that some people who have recovered from Covid-19 may still be re-infected.

READ MORE HERE

Amid pandemic yoga boom, more eye yoga teaching as side gig

Studios have seen a rise in demand for yoga teacher training, a rigorous 200-hour programme.

READ MORE HERE