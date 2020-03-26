Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 26

All PCF centres to close for 4 days after coronavirus cluster reported at Fengshan Sparkletots pre-school





Those infected were 14 PCF employees at the Fengshan PCF Sparkletots centre, including the principal. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



All 360 centres under PAP Community Foundation will close for four days from Thursday after 18 Covid-19 cases were found to be linked to its pre-school in Bedok North.

READ MORE HERE

Parliament: Coronavirus cases to rise as more overseas Singaporeans return home, says Gan Kim Yong





Singapore has implemented border controls to stem the inflow of travellers and Singaporeans are advised to defer all travel until the global situation is under control. PHOTO: ST FILE



Mr Gan noted that the number of cases in Singapore has more than doubled in the past week.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: New high of 73 cases in S'pore; 18 cases from new cluster at PCF Sparkletots pre-school in Fengshan





The ministry said there are now 18 cases linked to a new cluster at the PCF Sparkletots pre-school at Fengshan Block 126. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Three other cases are linked to a new cluster at Dover Court International School.

READ MORE HERE

Parliament: Necessary precautions will be taken whenever election is held, says Teo Chee Hean





Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean stressed that an election would not get in the way of any of the measures - including travel restrictions, quarantine, social distancing and workplace measures - put in place in recent weeks to fight the virus. PHOTO: GOV.SG



Mr Teo stressed that an election would not get in the way of any of the measures put in place in recent weeks to fight the virus.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: MOM will revoke work passes of migrant workers in large gatherings if they refuse to disperse





The Manpower Ministry said the steps were taken in view of tighter measures at the national level. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



The Manpower Ministry said it would step up inspections on the ground to disperse large gatherings by foreign workers, in particular foreign domestic workers.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: Hubei residents rush to leave China virus epicentre as lockdown lifts





People queue to buy train tickets at Yichang East Railway Station in Yichang in China's central Hubei province, on March 25, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



Railway stations and airports began opening from Wednesday - with the exception of Wuhan, the capital of Hubei.

READ MORE HERE

Generation Grit: At 17, she went blind. Now 25, she is working to improve lives for people with disabilities





When Ms Amanda Chong suddenly went blind at the age of 17, it felt like a cruel April Fool's joke. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY



The thought of losing one's sight completely is terrifying for many people. But Amanda Chong discovered it was nowhere near the end of the world.

READ MORE HERE

Film producer Mike Wiluan placed on SHN, has re-entry permit shortened, after not declaring full travel history





Mr Michael Wiluan in 2017. He is a high-profile name in Singapore's film industry. PHOTO: ST FILE



ICA said Mr Wiluan, the CEO of Infinite Studios and a Singapore permanent resident, did not declare that he had also recently travelled to Indonesia when he returned from the United States on March 20.

READ MORE HERE

Singaporean who breached Covid-19 stay-home notice for bak kut teh: 'I thought it started the next day'





Mr Alan Tham said he knew he had to serve a 14-day stay-home notice after returning from a holiday, but thought it started only the day after touching down, so he went out for a bak kut teh dinner and to buy groceries. PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM FACEBOOK, ST READER



His craving for bak kut teh led to a minister issuing a stern warning in Parliament on Wednesday.

READ MORE HERE

Worth The Watch: 10 TV shows to catch in April 2020





(From top left, clockwise) Money Heist, Run, Defending Jacob and My Guardian Angels are some of the 10 TV shows to catch in April 2020. PHOTOS: NETFLIX, HBO, MEDIACORP, APPLE



From women in comedy to Hollywood stars to returning K-drama heart-throbs, The Straits Times' television picks for April are about faces we know and love.

READ MORE HERE