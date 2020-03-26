Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 26
All PCF centres to close for 4 days after coronavirus cluster reported at Fengshan Sparkletots pre-school
All 360 centres under PAP Community Foundation will close for four days from Thursday after 18 Covid-19 cases were found to be linked to its pre-school in Bedok North.
Parliament: Coronavirus cases to rise as more overseas Singaporeans return home, says Gan Kim Yong
Mr Gan noted that the number of cases in Singapore has more than doubled in the past week.
Coronavirus: New high of 73 cases in S'pore; 18 cases from new cluster at PCF Sparkletots pre-school in Fengshan
Three other cases are linked to a new cluster at Dover Court International School.
Parliament: Necessary precautions will be taken whenever election is held, says Teo Chee Hean
Mr Teo stressed that an election would not get in the way of any of the measures put in place in recent weeks to fight the virus.
Coronavirus: MOM will revoke work passes of migrant workers in large gatherings if they refuse to disperse
The Manpower Ministry said it would step up inspections on the ground to disperse large gatherings by foreign workers, in particular foreign domestic workers.
Coronavirus: Hubei residents rush to leave China virus epicentre as lockdown lifts
Railway stations and airports began opening from Wednesday - with the exception of Wuhan, the capital of Hubei.
Generation Grit: At 17, she went blind. Now 25, she is working to improve lives for people with disabilities
The thought of losing one's sight completely is terrifying for many people. But Amanda Chong discovered it was nowhere near the end of the world.
Film producer Mike Wiluan placed on SHN, has re-entry permit shortened, after not declaring full travel history
ICA said Mr Wiluan, the CEO of Infinite Studios and a Singapore permanent resident, did not declare that he had also recently travelled to Indonesia when he returned from the United States on March 20.
Singaporean who breached Covid-19 stay-home notice for bak kut teh: 'I thought it started the next day'
His craving for bak kut teh led to a minister issuing a stern warning in Parliament on Wednesday.
Worth The Watch: 10 TV shows to catch in April 2020
From women in comedy to Hollywood stars to returning K-drama heart-throbs, The Straits Times' television picks for April are about faces we know and love.