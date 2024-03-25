Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 25, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Singapore doing all it can for Gaza relief efforts, the community can help too: DPM Wong
Singapore is also monitoring other routes, such as by sea, to deliver aid effectively to Gaza.
Fewer foreign patients in Singapore, but more coming for critical and complex care
Singapore's private healthcare players need to focus on higher-value services, say experts.
DBS to scale up digital financial planning solutions as it eyes region’s growing mass affluent market
It plans to quadruple the number of mass affluent investors who can access the tools by 2026.
A four-day work week? US weighs the pros and cons
While a shorter work week may give workers more time for rest, it may not be feasible for everyone.
Singaporean doctor in Britain receives honorary knighthood for role in fight against Covid-19
Prof Lim Wei Shen was awarded the title of Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.
Why are we not doing more about deepfakes and the online abuse of women and girls?
How listening to Singapore’s frogs can stop them from dying out
Two Singaporean siblings join a worldwide movement to document audio signatures of fauna.
Why Johor can be the Shenzhen of South-east Asia
There are reasons to be optimistic about the proposed Johor-S'pore Special Economic Zone, says the writer.