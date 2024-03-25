Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 25, 2024

Updated
Mar 25, 2024, 08:03 AM
Published
Mar 25, 2024, 07:59 AM

Singapore doing all it can for Gaza relief efforts, the community can help too: DPM Wong

Singapore is also monitoring other routes, such as by sea, to deliver aid effectively to Gaza.

Fewer foreign patients in Singapore, but more coming for critical and complex care

Singapore's private healthcare players need to focus on higher-value services, say experts.

DBS to scale up digital financial planning solutions as it eyes region’s growing mass affluent market

It plans to quadruple the number of mass affluent investors who can access the tools by 2026.

A four-day work week? US weighs the pros and cons

While a shorter work week may give workers more time for rest, it may not be feasible for everyone.

Singaporean doctor in Britain receives honorary knighthood for role in fight against Covid-19

Prof Lim Wei Shen was awarded the title of Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.

Why are we not doing more about deepfakes and the online abuse of women and girls?

Not enough is being done to hold tech giants accountable, says the writer.

How listening to Singapore’s frogs can stop them from dying out

Two Singaporean siblings join a worldwide movement to document audio signatures of fauna.

Why Johor can be the Shenzhen of South-east Asia

There are reasons to be optimistic about the proposed Johor-S'pore Special Economic Zone, says the writer.

Singaporean sailor Maximilian Maeder wins 2024 Formula Kite European Championships

He had also previously won this competition in 2021 and 2022.

Minor Issues: Giving kids a head start for a happy and healthy life

Hint: It is not about getting them to chase after money or status.

