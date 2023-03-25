Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 25

South-east Asia lays out red carpet for returning Chinese tourists

Domestic and international travel by Chinese citizens is rising as Beijing dismantles its Covid-19-era curbs.

READ MORE HERE

Why Chinese tourists are not totally ready to make a revenge comeback

The weak renminbi against the US dollar is eroding the purchasing power of Chinese outbound tourists.

READ MORE HERE

Asean-China economic ties can progress faster when political issues are also worked on: PM Lee

The world cannot afford a conflict between China and the rest of the world, or US and China, PM Lee stressed.

READ MORE HERE

No regrets in choosing a political career over mathematics: PM Lee

Being in government for nearly 40 years now is “tremendously” intellectually stimulating, PM Lee told CCTV.

READ MORE HERE

Tan Chuan-Jin calls on MPs not to make unfounded allegations

He also called for responses to be sharper in the new session of Parliament, which will reconvene on April 10 after its customary mid-term break.

READ MORE HERE

Should you worry if your child reads only manga and not Shakespeare?

Korean manhwa? Online fan fiction? It's okay for children to read digital content, but with some caveats, say experts.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia hopes major revamp will put KLIA back among world’s top airports

The upgrade will tackle aerotrain breakdowns, long queues and slow luggage handling.

READ MORE HERE

Planet of love Venus sidles up to glowing crescent moon in Singapore night sky

While the heavenly bodies appear close to each other, their actual distance is millions of kilometres apart.

READ MORE HERE

Men filmed vaping, smoking in Sentosa cable car identified

HSA checked the men’s residences and found 11 electronic vaporisers and 16 related components.

READ MORE HERE

Kampong Glam: From diamond central to scholars’ hub

Once the beating heart of the diamond trade in the region, it later became a centre for Malay and Islamic literature.

READ MORE HERE

