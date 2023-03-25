Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 25

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
South-east Asia lays out red carpet for returning Chinese tourists
Domestic and international travel by Chinese citizens is rising as Beijing dismantles its Covid-19-era curbs.
Why Chinese tourists are not totally ready to make a revenge comeback
The weak renminbi against the US dollar is eroding the purchasing power of Chinese outbound tourists.
Asean-China economic ties can progress faster when political issues are also worked on: PM Lee
The world cannot afford a conflict between China and the rest of the world, or US and China, PM Lee stressed.
No regrets in choosing a political career over mathematics: PM Lee
Being in government for nearly 40 years now is “tremendously” intellectually stimulating, PM Lee told CCTV.
Tan Chuan-Jin calls on MPs not to make unfounded allegations
He also called for responses to be sharper in the new session of Parliament, which will reconvene on April 10 after its customary mid-term break.
Should you worry if your child reads only manga and not Shakespeare?
Korean manhwa? Online fan fiction? It's okay for children to read digital content, but with some caveats, say experts.
Malaysia hopes major revamp will put KLIA back among world’s top airports
Planet of love Venus sidles up to glowing crescent moon in Singapore night sky
While the heavenly bodies appear close to each other, their actual distance is millions of kilometres apart.
Men filmed vaping, smoking in Sentosa cable car identified
HSA checked the men’s residences and found 11 electronic vaporisers and 16 related components.
Kampong Glam: From diamond central to scholars’ hub
Once the beating heart of the diamond trade in the region, it later became a centre for Malay and Islamic literature.