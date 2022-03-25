Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 25

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, March 25.
Where can you go without a mask: What are indoor and outdoor settings?
No testing or quarantine: Those vaccinated can travel by land between S'pore and Malaysia from April 1
Eateries see spike in large group bookings as Covid-19 rules eased to allow groups of 10 diners
S'pore eases Covid-19 rules: All you need to know
Singapore is moving towards a new phase of living with Covid-19. Here's a quick look at the changes.
Biden calls on G-20 to eject Russia, says China knows its economic future tied to West
Quiet village near China Eastern Airlines crash site now a hub of search efforts
Residents in Molang help to transport equipment and supplies on their motorcycles, reports China correspondent Elizabeth Law from Teng County, Guangxi.
Bendemeer police shooting: How Tasers work and why they sometimes fail to subdue subjects
ST looks at how the weapon, which is usually non-lethal, works and what could make them ineffective.
Football: Italy miss out on World Cup again after shock loss to North Macedonia
Last World Cup was Italy's first failure to reach football's global showpiece tournament since 1958.
Blockchain weddings: With this NFT, I thee wed
How can NFTs and smart contracts be applied to marriages, and what are the pros and cons?
Beauty goes high tech at home
