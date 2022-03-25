Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 25

Updated
Published
6 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, March 25.

 

Where can you go without a mask: What are indoor and outdoor settings?

Do you still need to wear a mask in a lift or a hawker centre?

No testing or quarantine: Those vaccinated can travel by land between S'pore and Malaysia from April 1

There will also no longer be any caps on the number of daily overland travellers.

Eateries see spike in large group bookings as Covid-19 rules eased to allow groups of 10 diners

Live music venues are also preparing to welcome back customers.

S'pore eases Covid-19 rules: All you need to know

Singapore is moving towards a new phase of living with Covid-19. Here's a quick look at the changes.

Biden calls on G-20 to eject Russia, says China knows its economic future tied to West

He also says Putin may resort to weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine.

Quiet village near China Eastern Airlines crash site now a hub of search efforts

Residents in Molang help to transport equipment and supplies on their motorcycles, reports China correspondent Elizabeth Law from Teng County, Guangxi.

Bendemeer police shooting: How Tasers work and why they sometimes fail to subdue subjects

ST looks at how the weapon, which is usually non-lethal, works and what could make them ineffective.

Football: Italy miss out on World Cup again after shock loss to North Macedonia

Last World Cup was Italy's first failure to reach football's global showpiece tournament since 1958.

Blockchain weddings: With this NFT, I thee wed

How can NFTs and smart contracts be applied to marriages, and what are the pros and cons?

Beauty goes high tech at home

Demand for home-use beauty devices is booming in the era of Covid-19. 

