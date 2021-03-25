Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 25

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, March 25.
Experts urge caution even as more in Singapore can return to workplace
Employers are encouraged to stagger their employees' start times and implement flexible working hours.
Further easing of Covid-19 measures in Singapore: What you need to know
Up to 75% of employees can be at the workplace and larger-scale activities can take place from April.
Covid-19 traces found in NUS hostel wastewater: 437 residents tested negative for coronavirus, 1 result pending
There is evidence to suggest that the presence of the fragments is likely to be due to viral shedding from a past infection.
Massive container ship blocking Suez Canal paralyses trade for second day
An elite salvage squad is due to arrive Thursday to work on prising the Ever Given from the bank of the canal.
Travel bubbles with other countries hinge on overall Covid-19 situation, not just vaccination: Gan Kim Yong
Such arrangements are likely to vary between different countries, he said.
S'pore has received 200,000 doses of Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine; use subject to HSA approval
HSA has asked the vaccine maker for more detailed data, so it can make an "adequate, full assessment".
Myanmar junta frees over 600 protesters a day after soldiers kill 7-year-old girl in her own home
The shooting death of the girl, Khin Myo Chit, triggered fresh outrage at the country’s military crackdown.
Covid-19 has shown what's possible through partnerships, say panellists at ST-MCCY roundtable
The Alliances for Action show there has been a change in the model of cooperation between the Govt and S'poreans.
Two aesthetic clinic chains offer help to patients left in the lurch after Novu Aesthetics' sudden closure
A businessman has offered to help customers of the beleaguered Novu Aesthetics clinic chain.
Croissants sold at 313 Somerset bakery recalled for unauthorised repackaging by importer
The affected products include the "original", "mini" and "chocolate" varieties of croissants sold by Lalune.