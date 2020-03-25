Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 25

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, March 25.

Coronavirus: All entertainment venues in Singapore to close, gatherings outside work and school limited to 10 people



Bars, cinemas and all other entertainment outlets will be closed from 11.59pm on March 26 till April 30, 2020. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO



Bars, cinemas and all other entertainment outlets will be closed from March 26, 11.59pm till April 30.

49 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, of which 32 are from overseas



The National Centre for Infectious Diseases at Tan Tock Seng Hospital. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO



The total number of imported cases is 326 or nearly three in five of all 558 confirmed coronavirus cases in Singapore now.

Dow soars over 11% in strongest one-day performance since 1933



Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, on March 20, 2020. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



This came after US lawmakers said they were close to a deal for an economic rescue package in response to the blows from the coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus: Young adults now make up largest group of patients here



A passenger arriving at Changi Airport Terminal 3, on March 24, 2020. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



Most of these patients aged between 20 and 29 caught the bug overseas, primarily in Britain.

Economic Affairs: Waiting for global cooperation



ST ILLUSTRATION: MIEL



A global pandemic cries out for a global response. All eyes are on the G-20 virtual summit this week, with many hoping it comes up with a credible response as it did in the 2008 global financial crisis, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

Generation Grit Award: ST to honour inspiring millennials



(Clockwise from top left) Nominees include Ms Delia Ng, Ms Maharah Abdul Mahid, Mr Jason Chua and Mr Jed Foo. ST PHOTOS: MARK CHEONG, LIM YAOHUI, JASMINE CHOONG, SAHIBA CHAWDHARY



Nominees with stories to tell include a para athlete, those who went through trying times.

Coronavirus: Local governments in China caught between a rock and a hard place in fight against virus



Workers spray disinfectant at Wuhan Railway Station in Wuhan, in China's central Hubei province, on March 24, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



The sudden appearance of a new infection in Wuhan raises questions of whether China, driven by a need for economic rejuvenation, might have prematurely declared victory.

Olympics: Singapore athletes and officials welcome postponement, anticipate new challenges



Pedestrians take photos of the Olympics rings at the Japan Olympic Museum in Tokyo, on March 24, 2020. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG



With the new dates not released yet, it will be tough for athletes and National Sports Associations as they re-plan training programmes and competition schedules.

Singapore's Odette remains at No. 1 on Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list



Odette’s chef-owner Julien Royer, 37, and his team watched the online ceremony together at the restaurant. PHOTO: ODETTE



This makes it the Best Restaurant in Asia and Singapore for the second year in a row.

Asterix co-creator Albert Uderzo dies aged 92



A photo of Albert Uderzo next to a model of Asterix during a news conference in Brussels. PHOTO: REUTERS



Uderzo created Asterix in 1959 with the writer Rene Goscinny, who brought them to life in the French-Belgian comics magazine Pilote.

