Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 24, 2024

Putin vows retribution for Moscow attack that killed more than 140
Complaints made in US, S’pore against local firm that promised quick returns on crypto investments
ST found discrepancies in InvesableAI's record with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority.
‘I will die if crimes were committed’: S’porean man unaware he is director of 4 firms, files police report
How to fend off hackers out to extort companies for million-dollar ransoms
Ransomware hackers pocketed about $1.5 billion from companies worldwide when their attacks went up in 2023.
A ‘vital niche’, but flagging a cab is getting harder
Am I doomed to become a grumpy old man? One man’s battle against hating everything
The transition from “chill older dude” (self-declared) to grumpy-ish old man was not entirely unexpected, says Jeremy Au Yong.
S’pore may be hotter in 2024 than 2023 due to lingering effects of El Nino
Malaysia school canteens usually shut for Ramadan, but Anwar’s govt pushes back against conservatives
A directive by Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek that canteens in all schools with non-Muslim students remain open during Ramadan is significant, says Azril Annuar.
Growing interest in specialised therapies for dancers and singers, patients and doctors
Injured dancer or stressed doctor in need of a break? Performing arts medicine and poetry therapy are seeing a rise in interest.
Singapore pioneer Tan Kah Kee’s story retold by granddaughter in new book
The 304-page English book offers insights into the quiet resilience of the businessman and his descendants.