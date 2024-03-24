Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 24, 2024

Updated
Mar 24, 2024, 08:48 AM
Published
Mar 24, 2024, 08:40 AM

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter. 

Putin vows retribution for Moscow attack that killed more than 140

Ukraine’s presidency said Kyiv had “nothing to do” with the attack.

READ MORE HERE

Complaints made in US, S’pore against local firm that promised quick returns on crypto investments

ST found discrepancies in InvesableAI's record with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority.

READ MORE HERE

‘I will die if crimes were committed’: S’porean man unaware he is director of 4 firms, files police report

The firms were registered by foreign directors between 2020 and 2023.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

How to fend off hackers out to extort companies for million-dollar ransoms

Ransomware hackers pocketed about $1.5 billion from companies worldwide when their attacks went up in 2023.

READ MORE HERE

A ‘vital niche’, but flagging a cab is getting harder

Street hailing remains vital for seniors, tourists and the less tech-savvy.

READ MORE HERE

Am I doomed to become a grumpy old man? One man’s battle against hating everything

The transition from “chill older dude” (self-declared) to grumpy-ish old man was not entirely unexpected, says Jeremy Au Yong.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore may be hotter in 2024 than 2023 due to lingering effects of El Nino

Singapore’s warming patterns are in line with global trends.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia school canteens usually shut for Ramadan, but Anwar’s govt pushes back against conservatives

A directive by Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek that canteens in all schools with non-Muslim students remain open during Ramadan is significant, says Azril Annuar.

READ MORE HERE

Growing interest in specialised therapies for dancers and singers, patients and doctors

Injured dancer or stressed doctor in need of a break? Performing arts medicine and poetry therapy are seeing a rise in interest.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore pioneer Tan Kah Kee’s story retold by granddaughter in new book

The 304-page English book offers insights into the quiet resilience of the businessman and his descendants.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top