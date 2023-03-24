Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 24

TikTok attacked for China ties as US lawmakers push for ban

US lawmakers grill TikTok’s Singaporean CEO Chew Shou Zi.

Its CEO said TikTok for more than two years has been “building what amounts to a firewall to seal off protected US user data from unauthorised foreign access”.

5 key moments from TikTok CEO S'porean Chew Shou Zi’s combative hearing in US Congress

Mr Chew sought to protect his company from a potential US ban or forced sale.

NHB marks 2 new sites along Toa Payoh Heritage Trail; residents recount early days

There are now 10 trail markers, among 29 heritage sites, in the Toa Payoh heritage trail.

Nightly tarawih prayers return to HDB void decks for the first time since 2019

This practice had been halted from 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

First battery charge and swop station for electric motorcycles in S'pore starts trial

It takes six seconds to exchange the empty batteries of an electric motorcycle for fresh ones and get back on the road.

Fourth service’s role is to foster co-existence between SAF and commercial sector: DIS chief

The Digital and Intelligence Service serves as the SAF’s front-line force in the digital domain.

33-year-old woman found dead on LRT track at Cove station in Punggol East

Based on preliminary investigations, the police said they do not suspect foul play.

Good followers, not just good leaders, matter in a pandemic response

The Covid-19 experience offers lessons on what Singaporeans can do better in the next public health emergency, says associate editor Chua Mui Hoong.

Xi Jinping’s Moscow visit: Key takeaways for South-east Asia

Mr Xi's visit has brought home some hard truths that will profoundly affect South-east Asia in the years ahead, writes ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute’s Hoang Thi Ha.

Certis officer hit by car at Tuas Checkpoint, suffers severe head injury

The Singapore-registered car was travelling at a high speed, ICA said.

