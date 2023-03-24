Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 24

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
TikTok attacked for China ties as US lawmakers push for ban
Its CEO said TikTok for more than two years has been “building what amounts to a firewall to seal off protected US user data from unauthorised foreign access”.
5 key moments from TikTok CEO S'porean Chew Shou Zi’s combative hearing in US Congress
NHB marks 2 new sites along Toa Payoh Heritage Trail; residents recount early days
There are now 10 trail markers, among 29 heritage sites, in the Toa Payoh heritage trail.
Nightly tarawih prayers return to HDB void decks for the first time since 2019
First battery charge and swop station for electric motorcycles in S'pore starts trial
It takes six seconds to exchange the empty batteries of an electric motorcycle for fresh ones and get back on the road.
Fourth service’s role is to foster co-existence between SAF and commercial sector: DIS chief
The Digital and Intelligence Service serves as the SAF’s front-line force in the digital domain.
33-year-old woman found dead on LRT track at Cove station in Punggol East
Good followers, not just good leaders, matter in a pandemic response
The Covid-19 experience offers lessons on what Singaporeans can do better in the next public health emergency, says associate editor Chua Mui Hoong.
Xi Jinping’s Moscow visit: Key takeaways for South-east Asia
Mr Xi's visit has brought home some hard truths that will profoundly affect South-east Asia in the years ahead, writes ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute’s Hoang Thi Ha.