Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 24

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, March 24.
Knife-wielding man shot dead by police at Bendemeer Road HDB block
Police officers fired 3 taser shots at the 64-year-old man after he refused to drop the knife.
PM Lee to address Singapore at 11am on Covid-19 situation
Hit harder by Covid-19 than other people? It's often to do with your genes, say experts
One's genetic profile can affect his ability to mount defence against Covid-19, they said.
S'pore-bound travellers from US, Australia and most of Europe can now take virtually supervised ART
Woman who lost baby: NUH apologises for 2-hour wait, is reviewing processes
The NUH CEO said the hospital should have done more to provide closer monitoring and care to the woman.
Biden visits Brussels, Warsaw at a watershed moment for Europe
Mr Biden will attend summits in Brussels on Thursday with the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, the Group of Seven and the European Council. On Friday, he will head to Poland.
In the eyes of the Chinese, President Putin can do no wrong
Chinese citizens view the Russian leader as a hero standing up against Western powers and a leader who cherishes working with China.
Couple on first date leave restaurant without paying, expecting other party to settle $270 bill
Sony Music opens flagship S-E Asia headquarters in Singapore
It houses Sony Music Entertainment, Sony Music Publishing and artiste and label services company The Orchard.