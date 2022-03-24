Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 24

10 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, March 24.

Knife-wielding man shot dead by police at Bendemeer Road HDB block

Police officers fired 3 taser shots at the 64-year-old man after he refused to drop the knife.

PM Lee to address Singapore at 11am on Covid-19 situation

He will speak about next steps to take as Omicron wave subsides.

Hit harder by Covid-19 than other people? It's often to do with your genes, say experts

One's genetic profile can affect his ability to mount defence against Covid-19, they said.

S'pore-bound travellers from US, Australia and most of Europe can now take virtually supervised ART

But option not yet available to short-term visitors such as tourists.

Woman who lost baby: NUH apologises for 2-hour wait, is reviewing processes

The NUH CEO said the hospital should have done more to provide closer monitoring and care to the woman.

Biden visits Brussels, Warsaw at a watershed moment for Europe

Mr Biden will attend summits in Brussels on Thursday with the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, the Group of Seven and the European Council. On Friday, he will head to Poland.

In the eyes of the Chinese, President Putin can do no wrong

Chinese citizens view the Russian leader as a hero standing up against Western powers and a leader who cherishes working with China.

Couple on first date leave restaurant without paying, expecting other party to settle $270 bill

The eatery's owner has filed a police report and sought help from a lawyer.

Sony Music opens flagship S-E Asia headquarters in Singapore

It houses Sony Music Entertainment, Sony Music Publishing and artiste and label services company The Orchard.

Madeleine Albright, former US secretary of state and feminist icon, dies at 84

Leaders, diplomats and academics remembered her as a trailblazer on the world stage.

