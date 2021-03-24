Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 24

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, March 24.
Muslim leaders told last August that position on nurses wearing tudung under review, likely to change: Shanmugam
The Govt was discussing this internally as it could see good reasons to make this change, he said.
Singapore's temperatures rising despite cooling effects of La Nina: Climate report
Last year was the eighth warmest year on record.
At least 70 police reports filed against Singaporean-run crypto trading platform Torque
Investors are claiming millions lost in cryptocurrencies on the platform, run by S'porean businessman Bernard Ong.
Store workers, gun rights supporter, grandfather-to-be among Colorado shooting victims
For 51-year-old Teri Leiker, who had worked at the store for 30 years, it had long been a happy place, said a friend.
Malaysia's police chief causes ripples with claims of corruption in senior ranks of force
Abdul Hamid Bador said he knew of former police chiefs using serving police officers to do their bidding.
New centre aims to lift standard of palliative care in Singapore
It also seeks to train more professionals in it and, in the process, help to normalise death and dying.
Economy Watch: CapitaLand restructuring unlocks value for shareholders
They will receive shares in a new and potentially more vibrant entity, says associate editor Ven Sreenivasan.
Get help for low libido: Testosterone deficiency part of ageing, but treatable
Testosterone levels generally naturally fall about 1% each year after the age of 30, said a consultant urologist.
Rain, stars and Louis Vuitton glamour at first physical fashion show in S'pore since Covid-19 pandemic
112 guests got a first-hand look at the luxury house's newest collection - an industry first in the new normal.
Singaporean woman who tested negative for Covid-19 during SHN later tests positive
She is likely to be shedding minute fragments of the virus RNA, which are no longer transmissible, MOH said.