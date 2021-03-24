Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 24

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, March 24.

Muslim leaders told last August that position on nurses wearing tudung under review, likely to change: Shanmugam

The Govt was discussing this internally as it could see good reasons to make this change, he said.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore's temperatures rising despite cooling effects of La Nina: Climate report

Last year was the eighth warmest year on record.

READ MORE HERE

At least 70 police reports filed against Singaporean-run crypto trading platform Torque

Investors are claiming millions lost in cryptocurrencies on the platform, run by S'porean businessman Bernard Ong.

READ MORE HERE

Store workers, gun rights supporter, grandfather-to-be among Colorado shooting victims

For 51-year-old Teri Leiker, who had worked at the store for 30 years, it had long been a happy place, said a friend.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia's police chief causes ripples with claims of corruption in senior ranks of force

Abdul Hamid Bador said he knew of former police chiefs using serving police officers to do their bidding.

READ MORE HERE

New centre aims to lift standard of palliative care in Singapore

It also seeks to train more professionals in it and, in the process, help to normalise death and dying.

READ MORE HERE

Economy Watch: CapitaLand restructuring unlocks value for shareholders

They will receive shares in a new and potentially more vibrant entity, says associate editor Ven Sreenivasan.

READ MORE HERE

Get help for low libido: Testosterone deficiency part of ageing, but treatable

Testosterone levels generally naturally fall about 1% each year after the age of 30, said a consultant urologist.

READ MORE HERE

Rain, stars and Louis Vuitton glamour at first physical fashion show in S'pore since Covid-19 pandemic

112 guests got a first-hand look at the luxury house's newest collection - an industry first in the new normal.

READ MORE HERE

Singaporean woman who tested negative for Covid-19 during SHN later tests positive

She is likely to be shedding minute fragments of the virus RNA, which are no longer transmissible, MOH said.

READ MORE HERE