Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 24

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, March 24.
54 new coronavirus cases in S'pore in highest single-day spike; 48 cases imported
The latest imported cases had travelled to Europe, North America and South-east Asia.
Coronavirus: 90% of S'pore's imported cases in recent days did not show symptoms at checkpoints
These patients saw a doctor at a hospital or general practitioner's clinic after they returned home.
Inside Italy's coronavirus hospital
"I keep thinking that we don’t have enough: one more bed is not enough, one more doctor is not enough, and we'll never have enough surgical gloves."
Coronavirus pandemic is 'accelerating' but still possible to change trajectory: WHO
The number of officially recorded cases is believed to represent only a fraction of the true number of infections.
British PM Johnson orders Britons to stay at home as part of lockdown measures to combat coronavirus spread
Crowds of people were seen enjoying weekend spring sunshine in parks and countryside across the country.
Coronavirus: Enforcement action taken against 21 workplaces due to lack of safe distancing measures
The inspections target workplaces with large groups of workers, such as factories, construction sites, shipyards as well as collaborative workplaces.
Coronavirus: All travellers arriving in Singapore must submit health declaration from Friday
This includes Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders.
Coronavirus: Expulsion among new NUS sanctions to get students to take their temperature
The university requires all students to take their temperature twice daily and to declare the readings in an online system.
One-Michelin starred restaurant Corner House gets new chef
Bordeaux-born chef David Thien was from the now-defunct French restaurant Shelter in the Woods.
Jail and caning for man who raped family's maid and molested stranger while out on bail
The man, a permanent resident from China, is now divorced from his wife.