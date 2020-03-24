Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 24

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, March 24.

54 new coronavirus cases in S'pore in highest single-day spike; 48 cases imported



A thermal scanner at Jewel Changi Airport on March 21, 2020. The Ministry of Health announced an additional 48 imported and six local Covid-19 cases on March 23, 2020. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY



The latest imported cases had travelled to Europe, North America and South-east Asia.

Coronavirus: 90% of S'pore's imported cases in recent days did not show symptoms at checkpoints



In line with stiffer border controls to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, travellers entering Singapore, regardless of where they come from, are given a 14-day stay-home notice. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



These patients saw a doctor at a hospital or general practitioner's clinic after they returned home.

Inside Italy's coronavirus hospital



A man walks past a billboard raising awareness on the measures taken by the Italian government to fight the spread of Covid-19 in Naples on March 22, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



"I keep thinking that we don’t have enough: one more bed is not enough, one more doctor is not enough, and we'll never have enough surgical gloves."

Coronavirus pandemic is 'accelerating' but still possible to change trajectory: WHO



People wearing face masks arrive to attend the burial of a man who died of the coronavirus, at the South Municipal cemetery in Madrid, on March 23, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



The number of officially recorded cases is believed to represent only a fraction of the true number of infections.

British PM Johnson orders Britons to stay at home as part of lockdown measures to combat coronavirus spread



People walk under cherry blossom trees in Battersea Park in London on March 22, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS



Crowds of people were seen enjoying weekend spring sunshine in parks and countryside across the country.

Coronavirus: Enforcement action taken against 21 workplaces due to lack of safe distancing measures



The Ministry of Manpower reminded all employers to place their employees on work-from-home arrangements wherever possible. PHOTO: ST FILE



The inspections target workplaces with large groups of workers, such as factories, construction sites, shipyards as well as collaborative workplaces.

Coronavirus: All travellers arriving in Singapore must submit health declaration from Friday



Travelers at the arrival hall of Changi Airport Terminal One in Singapore, on March 19, 2020. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



This includes Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders.

Coronavirus: Expulsion among new NUS sanctions to get students to take their temperature



The university requires all students to take their temperature twice daily - in the morning and afternoon, including weekends and public holidays - and to declare the readings in an online system. PHOTO: ST FILE



The university requires all students to take their temperature twice daily and to declare the readings in an online system.

One-Michelin starred restaurant Corner House gets new chef



David Thien, a 39-year-old permanent resident who has been based in Singapore since 2007, plans to introduce a new menu in May. PHOTO: CORNER HOUSE



Bordeaux-born chef David Thien was from the now-defunct French restaurant Shelter in the Woods.

Jail and caning for man who raped family's maid and molested stranger while out on bail

The man, a permanent resident from China, is now divorced from his wife.

