Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 23, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Islamic State group claims responsibility for gun attack at Moscow concert that kills at least 40
Why are Singapore’s younger workers so unhappy?
Singapore workers aged under 40 are feeling starkly more blue than their peers aged above 50.
Cordlife to strengthen operating protocols to have suspension lifted: Group CEO
The former group CEO and four execs have been arrested for potential breaches of firm’s disclosure obligations.
Students at S’pore universities allowed to use AI tools for assignments but must stick to rules
However, the AUs have cautioned students to steer away from overusing generative AI in submissions.
Judge quotes Taylor Swift lyrics, sentences Eras Tour concert trespasser to 6 weeks’ jail
$3k fine for man who hit MRT station platform door with fire extinguisher and shattered it
The 33-year-old's actions at Raffles Place station caused nearly $3,000 worth of damage.
Princess of Wales having chemotherapy after ‘huge shock’ of cancer discovery
‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Gas leak explosion tears hole in wall of Monk’s Hill flat
The block was built by the British during the post-war era and is now a state property.
Pay to drink at a stranger’s home? Home bars a growing trend in China’s lonely big cities
Some say the bars are part of a culture where young Chinese look online for companions to engage in activities.
‘Stop and smell the roses’: Escaping the daily grind with floral design
For those looking for a way to de-stress in a judgment-free space, flowers may be the answer.