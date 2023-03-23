Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 23

Updated
Published
34 min ago

US Fed raises interest rates amid global banking turmoil

Wall Street ended sharply lower after Fed chairman Jerome Powell said officials were still intent on fighting inflation.

Unparliamentary conduct and a withdrawn statement: What Shanmugam and Leong Mun Wai said

The Law and Home Affairs Minister had raised questions in Parliament about the Non-Constituency MP's conduct.

School bus fares rise 10% at most schools, but subsidies also increase

MOE increased the school bus fare subsidy in January, from 60 per cent of monthly bus fares to 65 per cent.

Anti-terror exercises must be taken seriously as ‘one day, we may not be lucky’: PM Lee

The consequences can be quite disastrous if the country does not know how to react, and that can fracture society, he added.

Retirement a ‘good option’ for Joseph Schooling, say former swimmers Tao Li, David Lim

David Lim feels Schooling’s career could have been better managed, while Tao Li believes the swimmer is still young enough to step away and try other things.

Cebu Pacific flight bound for S'pore makes emergency landing at Kota Kinabalu airport

It is believed the plane carrying 92 crew members and passengers had encountered problems to its left engine during the flight.

TikTok CEO to promise US Congress no user info sharing with Chinese government

Mr Chew Shou Zi will make the case to lawmakers that banning the app will hurt small American businesses and damage the country’s economy.

Xi’s visit to Russia notable for what it did not achieve

Despite evidence that Mr Xi and Mr Putin clearly do get on well, their summit appeared short on substance, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

Lessons on school and life from a K-drama

Many students in Singapore tie happiness to scholastic success, but is it healthy, asks education correspondent Amelia Teng.

Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and the myth of career success at every age

Most of us will peak in our 40s and it takes hard work to avoid career stagnation, says SUSS’ Dr Brandon Koh.

