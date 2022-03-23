Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 23

Updated
Published
14 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, March 23.

S'pore's power sector targets net-zero emissions by 2050

The report commissioned by EMA set out ways to achieve this without compromising energy security, affordability.

READ MORE HERE

China Eastern pilots did not respond to air-traffic controllers after nosedive: Authorities

The Boeing 737-800 was knifing through the air at more 966kmh, and at times may have exceeded 1,125kmh, according to data from Flightradar24.

READ MORE HERE

2 men arrested after 5-hour stand-off with police, CNB in Ang Mo Kio

The duo refused to cooperate in an enforcement operation and locked themselves in their unit with their mother.

READ MORE HERE

Russian strikes turning Mariupol into 'ashes' as West plans more sanctions

Russia is waging a war of attrition that has reduced some urban areas to rubble.

READ MORE HERE

Must China choose sides in the Russia-Ukraine war?

Lianhe Zaobao correspondent Yu Zeyuan discusses how China is justifying its stance of not taking sides.

READ MORE HERE

Co-owner of firm that built illegal 5,200 sq ft floor at The Alexcier to face charges next month

The Straits Times understands that Mr Stanley Yeo will face multiple charges brought by BCA, URA and SCDF.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore table tennis player Yu Mengyu to retire after 16 years and switch to coaching

She will be assistant coach for junior development squad for high potential athletes aged nine to 12.

READ MORE HERE

Overnight oats, bubble tea and hotpot: What do nutrition experts eat?

Nutrition professionals in Singapore share a typical day of eats with ST.

READ MORE HERE

One husband, two men: Loving someone with schizophrenia

The last time Ms Margaret Ong heard her husband say he loved her was 2018. Since then, his schizophrenia has made him ignore her existence.

READ MORE HERE

BEPS 2.0: Global corporate tax moves a game changer for S'pore?

Singapore needs to respond with a thoughtful, step-by-step approach to tax policy changes.

READ MORE HERE

