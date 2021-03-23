Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 23

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, March 23.
8 features at the newly reopened 4km Rail Corridor stretch to check out
It features two aspects that Singaporeans have come to love about the trail - nature and heritage.
Singapore businessman linked to alleged fraud of record $1 billion charged
Ng Yu Zhi, 33, is said to have raised the money from investors, purportedly to finance nickel trading.
West sanctions China over Xinjiang abuses, Beijing hits back at EU
China denies any human rights abuses and says its camps are needed to fight extremism.
NUS hostel residents to be swabbed after Covid-19 RNA found in wastewater
Low levels of Covid-19 viral ribonucleic acid had been detected in a sample.
EU and US sanctions step up pressure on Myanmar military over coup
The 11 individuals targeted included head of the junta Min Aung Hlaing.
No adverse health risks from soil treatment at former Kallang Gasworks, says agency
Residents said odours and noise caused by treatment works caused them to have headaches and flu-like symptoms.
Singaporean uni students look for a way back Down Under amid Covid-19 pandemic
Strict border control measures have left thousands of students enrolled at Australian universities stranded here.
Malaysian mission in S'pore stops walk-ins for passport applications after complaints of long queues
More than 400 people were turned away on Monday morning despite some having lined up since midnight.
KKH psychologists share child trauma warning signs as cases rise 30%
There has been an increase in young patients suffering from "non-accidental injuries", such as domestic abuse.
Proposal staycations: More couples in S'pore use staycays to mark special occasions
Couples who splurge on a celebratory staycation say it is a time to make the most of the situation.