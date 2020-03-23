Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 23

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, March 23.

Tide yet to turn for coronavirus situation in Singapore, says PM Lee





Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Singapore has been reasonably successful at hindering the transmission of Covid-19, despite being a densely populated island. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



The coronavirus "is going to catch fire in many countries, and is going to take a long time to burn out", he added in an interview with The Australian newspaper last Friday.

READ MORE HERE

23 new coronavirus cases in Singapore including 18 imported; 4 recovered





People arriving from a flight from New York at Changi Airport Terminal 2 on March 19, 2020. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



Of the five locally transmitted cases, three are linked to previous cases. One of them, Case 443, is linked to the Boulder+ climbing gym cluster which now has six cases linked to it in total.

READ MORE HERE

Education Minister Ong Ye Kung responds to concerns on schools reopening





A photo taken on Feb 25, 2020 shows two school boys with masks at Junction 8. Education Minister Ong Ye Kung cited scientific evidence, extra precautions, and a desire to reduce disruptions as key considerations in allowing students to resume classes. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Mr Ong cited scientific evidence, extra precautions, and a desire to reduce disruptions as key considerations in allowing students to resume classes.

READ MORE HERE

All short-term visitors barred from entering or transiting in Singapore from Monday, 11.59pm





In a photo taken on Feb 14, 2020, people wearing masks shop in the transit area of Changi Airport Terminal 3. PHOTO: ST FILE



Work pass holders and their dependants will be allowed only if they work in sectors that provide essential services.

READ MORE HERE

German Chancellor Merkel in quarantine as country bans gatherings of more than two to stem coronavirus spread





A woman wearing a surgical mask cycles over the river Spree in Germany on March 21, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



Some exceptions to the public gathering rule will be allowed, including for families living under the same roof and going out together for fresh air.

READ MORE HERE

China embarks on clinical trial for coronavirus vaccine





In a photo taken on March 19, 2020, medical staff check equipment as they treat Covid-19 coronavirus patients at a hospital in Wuhan. PHOTO: AFP



The Chinese effort began on March 16 and is expected to continue until the end of the year.

READ MORE HERE

Lockdowns not enough to defeat coronavirus, says leading World Health Organisation expert





A photo from March 22, 2020, shows a deserted Turin during the coronavirus emergency lockdown in Italy. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Public health measures are also needed to avoid a resurgence of the virus later on.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore residents who travel overseas may face consequences as Govt ramps up border controls





People wearing face masks at the check-in counters at the departure hall of Changi Airport Terminal 3, on Feb 12, 2020. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



In addition, work pass holders who leave Singapore at this time may face the consequence of not being allowed entry later.

READ MORE HERE

'I'm isolating myself as if I have the virus': Students returning from overseas taking stay-home notice seriously





Graduate student Lim Ying Xuan checks his temperature before recording it on a white board during his Stay-Home Notice period on March 22, 2020. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



SINGAPORE - After a 21-hour journey that included a layover in Paris, graduate student Lim Ying Xuan arrived at a relatively empty Changi Airport on Friday (March 20) where he quickly collected his luggage and headed straight to a relative's vacant flat, where he would be spending the next two weeks alone.

READ MORE HERE

Potential PAP candidate Gan Siow Huang, an ex-RSAF general, spotted at Bishan North walkabout





Ms Gan Siow Huang (left), a former Republic of Singapore Air Force general, talks with residents at the 280 Bishan Street 24 coffee shop on March 22, 2020. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



Ms Gan resigned from her role as Chief of Staff-Air Staff earlier last week and has been volunteering at Bishan North for a few months.

READ MORE HERE