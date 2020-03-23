Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 23

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, March 23.
Tide yet to turn for coronavirus situation in Singapore, says PM Lee
The coronavirus "is going to catch fire in many countries, and is going to take a long time to burn out", he added in an interview with The Australian newspaper last Friday.
23 new coronavirus cases in Singapore including 18 imported; 4 recovered
Of the five locally transmitted cases, three are linked to previous cases. One of them, Case 443, is linked to the Boulder+ climbing gym cluster which now has six cases linked to it in total.
Education Minister Ong Ye Kung responds to concerns on schools reopening
Mr Ong cited scientific evidence, extra precautions, and a desire to reduce disruptions as key considerations in allowing students to resume classes.
All short-term visitors barred from entering or transiting in Singapore from Monday, 11.59pm
Work pass holders and their dependants will be allowed only if they work in sectors that provide essential services.
German Chancellor Merkel in quarantine as country bans gatherings of more than two to stem coronavirus spread
Some exceptions to the public gathering rule will be allowed, including for families living under the same roof and going out together for fresh air.
China embarks on clinical trial for coronavirus vaccine
The Chinese effort began on March 16 and is expected to continue until the end of the year.
Lockdowns not enough to defeat coronavirus, says leading World Health Organisation expert
Public health measures are also needed to avoid a resurgence of the virus later on.
Singapore residents who travel overseas may face consequences as Govt ramps up border controls
In addition, work pass holders who leave Singapore at this time may face the consequence of not being allowed entry later.
'I'm isolating myself as if I have the virus': Students returning from overseas taking stay-home notice seriously
SINGAPORE - After a 21-hour journey that included a layover in Paris, graduate student Lim Ying Xuan arrived at a relatively empty Changi Airport on Friday (March 20) where he quickly collected his luggage and headed straight to a relative's vacant flat, where he would be spending the next two weeks alone.
Potential PAP candidate Gan Siow Huang, an ex-RSAF general, spotted at Bishan North walkabout
Ms Gan resigned from her role as Chief of Staff-Air Staff earlier last week and has been volunteering at Bishan North for a few months.