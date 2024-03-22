Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 22, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Singapore leads Asian peers in attracting foreign investments: Report
Is it possible to glide your way to retirement in S’pore?
Upgrading of Sengkang LRT station set to begin; completion slated for end-2024
UN Security Council to vote on US resolution on six-week Gaza ceasefire
To pass, the resolution needs at least nine votes in favour from the 15-seat council and no veto by the US, France, Britain, Russia or China.
Singapore fight back to draw 2-2 with China in World Cup Asian qualifier
But, the Japanese coach told his players that he was not satisfied after they had come back from 2-0 down to salvage a point.
Can’t go to Kyoto? Catch Singapore’s ‘sakura’ in places such as Kembangan instead
Man accused of sexually abusing daughter over 7 years acquitted of all 13 charges
PM Anwar wooed turncoats from rival party Bersatu – now he’s paying the price
The Malaysian PM's government faces three possible outcomes, none likely to leave it politically unscathed.
The gifts that cancer brought me
This week, 22 years ago, I learnt I had cancer. It changed my life, and not all for the worse, says Chua Mui Hoong.
South Korea’s Emart24 says it hopes to resume S’pore ops soon
It said decision to suspend operations here was made as part of preparations for “something new”.