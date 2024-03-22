Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 22, 2024

Updated
Mar 22, 2024, 08:11 AM
Published
Mar 22, 2024, 08:01 AM

Singapore leads Asian peers in attracting foreign investments: Report

Hong Kong and Japan were the other two Asian economies in the top 20 globally.

READ MORE HERE

Is it possible to glide your way to retirement in S’pore?

Here’s a look at some investment offerings.

READ MORE HERE

Upgrading of Sengkang LRT station set to begin; completion slated for end-2024

The works will not affect the LRT’s operating hours.

READ MORE HERE

UN Security Council to vote on US resolution on six-week Gaza ceasefire

To pass, the resolution needs at least nine votes in favour from the 15-seat council and no veto by the US, France, Britain, Russia or China.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore fight back to draw 2-2 with China in World Cup Asian qualifier

But, the Japanese coach told his players that he was not satisfied after they had come back from 2-0 down to salvage a point.

READ MORE HERE

Can’t go to Kyoto? Catch Singapore’s ‘sakura’ in places such as Kembangan instead

Trumpet trees are starting to flower in Singapore due to the dry spell.

READ MORE HERE

Man accused of sexually abusing daughter over 7 years acquitted of all 13 charges

The judge found that the girl’s testimony was uncorroborated by other evidence.

READ MORE HERE

PM Anwar wooed turncoats from rival party Bersatu – now he’s paying the price

The Malaysian PM's government faces three possible outcomes, none likely to leave it politically unscathed.

READ MORE HERE

The gifts that cancer brought me

This week, 22 years ago, I learnt I had cancer. It changed my life, and not all for the worse, says Chua Mui Hoong.

READ MORE HERE

South Korea’s Emart24 says it hopes to resume S’pore ops soon

It said decision to suspend operations here was made as part of preparations for “something new”.

READ MORE HERE

