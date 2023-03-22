Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 22

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
S'pore came through pandemic well without spending excessively: Lawrence Wong
Key to that was the trust that Singaporeans had in the Government to make the right decisions, he said.
Shoppers to pay 10-cent deposit for bottled, canned drinks from April 2025
The deposit will be placed on bottles and cans of all drink types between 150ml and 3 litres.
The gist: MPs discuss new public health situation framework, care facilities and stiffer drug laws
Parliament continued debating the White Paper on Singapore’s Covid-19 response on Tuesday, and passed three Bills.
Putin says China’s proposal could be basis for peace in Ukraine after meeting with Xi
Mr Putin accused Western powers of fighting “to the last Ukrainian”, while Mr Xi reiterated China’s “neutral position” on Ukraine and called for dialogue.
'Unlimited possibilities': Key takeaways from Putin-Xi summit in Moscow
The summit was seen as a coup for isolated Putin days after he was subject to an ICC arrest warrant.
ST Explains: How bonds, seen as a safer investment, triggered a bank crisis
US Treasuries, once safe-haven investments, have suffered their most volatile period since the global financial crisis.
President Halimah meets Malaysian female politicians, calls for joint efforts for gender equality
Madam Halimah also noted that women had made huge strides in both countries on various fronts.
What does 'Singapore heritage' mean to you? Age may determine your answer
NHB credits digital consumption for the younger generation's broader view of what heritage constitutes.
Malaysia’s deputy premier Zahid compromises to gain party control but longevity still in doubt
He had to widen alliances with other camps in party, at the expense of his own loyalists, writes Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh.
Controversy over JJ Lin’s Hong Kong concert due to non-appearance of Mirror singer Ian Chan
It was previously rumoured that Chan would be the special guest on the third day of Lin's concert.