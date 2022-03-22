Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 22

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, March 22.
No survivors so far after China Eastern Airlines plane with 132 aboard crashes in Guangxi
Boeing 737 plane in China Eastern Airlines crash has good safety record, unlike Max
Hiring outlook in S'pore most favourable in almost 11 years: Survey
Of the 11 sectors in the survey, companies in the IT, technology, telecommunications, communications and media sector reported the strongest employment outlook.
Bread prices in S'pore rise along with costs of raw materials and overheads
Ukraine says it will not obey Russian ultimatums as conflict intensifies
Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said his country would be “destroyed” before it surrenders its cities to invading Russian forces, as he doubled down on a call for direct talks with Vladimir Putin as the key to ending the war.
Singaporean man charged with murdering wife in UK admits to manslaughter
ST bags 7 awards in global design contest, Wonder Woman transformation among winners
The Best of Print News Design competition is known as the design Oscars of the media industry.
S'poreans saved more during the Covid-19 pandemic than before
Singaporeans built up emergency funds and had fewer chances to spend amid the pandemic.
Short holidays make comeback as S'pore travellers seek familiar destinations
Renovation contractor took money from at least 10 people but did not complete works
Clients said they engaged him as his quotes were lower than market rates. Two people have made police reports.
If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get daily updates right in your inbox!