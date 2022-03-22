Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 22

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, March 22.

No survivors so far after China Eastern Airlines plane with 132 aboard crashes in Guangxi

The challenging terrain and fading light have complicated rescue efforts.

Boeing 737 plane in China Eastern Airlines crash has good safety record, unlike Max

The 737-800 NG model is considered one of the safest aircraft ever made.

Hiring outlook in S'pore most favourable in almost 11 years: Survey

Of the 11 sectors in the survey, companies in the IT, technology, telecommunications, communications and media sector reported the strongest employment outlook.

Bread prices in S'pore rise along with costs of raw materials and overheads

Some mass-produced loaves have gone up by 10 to 20 cents.

Ukraine says it will not obey Russian ultimatums as conflict intensifies

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said his country would be “destroyed” before it surrenders its cities to invading Russian forces, as he doubled down on a call for direct talks with Vladimir Putin as the key to ending the war.

Singaporean man charged with murdering wife in UK admits to manslaughter

Fong Soong Hert denied murdering his wife Madam Pek Ying Ling in December last year.

ST bags 7 awards in global design contest, Wonder Woman transformation among winners

The Best of Print News Design competition is known as the design Oscars of the media industry.

S'poreans saved more during the Covid-19 pandemic than before

Singaporeans built up emergency funds and had fewer chances to spend amid the pandemic.

Short holidays make comeback as S'pore travellers seek familiar destinations

Singaporeans are seeking familiar and nearby places such as Bali and Bangkok.

Renovation contractor took money from at least 10 people but did not complete works

Clients said they engaged him as his quotes were lower than market rates. Two people have made police reports.

