Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 22

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, March 22.
Counting the cost of the coronavirus
The global economy is reeling as the coronavirus shuts down air travel and tourism, dampens trade, and forces changes to society.
Social distancing starts - from malls to supermarkets
But not all businesses are adhering to the mandatory guidelines, while the measures worry some retailers.
Italy shuts factories as daily toll nears 800
Italy has shut all non-essential factories after recording another record coronavirus toll that brought its fatalities to 4,825.
Coronavirus: 47 new cases in Singapore, including 39 imported
Two patients - a 75-year-old Singaporean woman and 64-year old Indonesian man - have also died from the virus.
Grappling with a triple whammy global crisis
In the span of a few long weeks, the world as we knew it and most of the bold projections about what lies ahead have been upended.
Keeping the faith in a time of coronavirus
Livestreaming, lightly modifying ancient rituals and even suspending services altogether - believers from all faiths are now navigating new terrain while safekeeping the essence of their beliefs.
Coronavirus: Nearly one billion confined to homes as virus death toll tops 12,000
Almost one billion people were confined to their homes worldwide as the global coronavirus death toll topped 12,000 and US states rolled out stay-at-home measures already imposed across swathes of Europe.
It Changed My Life: He starved, suffered and nearly died, but never lost hope
Genocide survivor went on to be a Cambodian minister, and seeks now to inspire the young.
Spotted: Bukit Timah's abandoned mountain bikes
Since January, The Sunday Times has spotted more than 20 bicycles along a 5km stretch of forest from Mandai to Bukit Timah Nature Reserve.
Should you switch to an electric car?
Why considering an electric car goes beyond dollars and cents.