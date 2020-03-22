Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 22

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, March 22.

Counting the cost of the coronavirus





A man walks past the deserted check-in area of the international airport in Duesseldorf, Germany, on March 18, 2020. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



The global economy is reeling as the coronavirus shuts down air travel and tourism, dampens trade, and forces changes to society.

READ MORE HERE

Social distancing starts - from malls to supermarkets





A restaurant (right) implementing social distancing measures at Jurong Point, with patrons sitting at alternate tables, on March 21, 2020. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



But not all businesses are adhering to the mandatory guidelines, while the measures worry some retailers.

READ MORE HERE

Italy shuts factories as daily toll nears 800





A man touches the coffin of his mother during a funeral service in the closed cemetery of Seriate, near Bergamo, Lombardy, on March 20, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Italy has shut all non-essential factories after recording another record coronavirus toll that brought its fatalities to 4,825.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: 47 new cases in Singapore, including 39 imported





Travellers and visitors at Changi Airport Terminal 3, on March 19, 2020. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



Two patients - a 75-year-old Singaporean woman and 64-year old Indonesian man - have also died from the virus.

READ MORE HERE

Grappling with a triple whammy global crisis

In the span of a few long weeks, the world as we knew it and most of the bold projections about what lies ahead have been upended.

READ MORE HERE

Keeping the faith in a time of coronavirus



PHOTOS: HEART OF GOD CHURCH, MARCELLIN LOPEZ, KHALID BABA, TIMOTHY DAVID



Livestreaming, lightly modifying ancient rituals and even suspending services altogether - believers from all faiths are now navigating new terrain while safekeeping the essence of their beliefs.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: Nearly one billion confined to homes as virus death toll tops 12,000





A woman is seen wearing a mask embellished with petals in the central Iraqi holy city of Najaf, on March 21, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



Almost one billion people were confined to their homes worldwide as the global coronavirus death toll topped 12,000 and US states rolled out stay-at-home measures already imposed across swathes of Europe.

READ MORE HERE

It Changed My Life: He starved, suffered and nearly died, but never lost hope





Mr Veng Sereyvuth served as Cambodia's minister for tourism and culture. No One Born Poor: Prisoner, Politician, Pioneer is a book about his life published by Write Editions and available at major bookstores in June. PHOTO: KELLY HUI



Genocide survivor went on to be a Cambodian minister, and seeks now to inspire the young.

READ MORE HERE

Spotted: Bukit Timah's abandoned mountain bikes



The Sunday Times spotted various bikes left in the undergrowth at Bukit Timah Nature Reserve as well as secured to a lamp post near a park entrance in Dairy Farm Road. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN



Since January, The Sunday Times has spotted more than 20 bicycles along a 5km stretch of forest from Mandai to Bukit Timah Nature Reserve.

READ MORE HERE

Should you switch to an electric car?





Electric cars like the Nissan Leaf cost less to operate than conventional ones as electricity is far cheaper than petrol. These vehicles also cost less to maintain because they have fewer parts and less fluids. PHOTO: REUTERS



Why considering an electric car goes beyond dollars and cents.

READ MORE HERE