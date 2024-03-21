Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 21, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Singapore expresses concern over impact of Israel’s planned assault on Rafah
Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan told Mr Benjamin Netanyahu that Israel’s military actions in Gaza have gone too far.
In Pictures: RSAF airdrops aid to refugees in Gaza
On March 20, the RSAF executed its first humanitarian airdrop to Palestinians in Gaza. Here’s a glimpse behind the scenes.
End of road for SG Bike, users to be transferred to bike-sharing rival Anywheel
Boycott calls and apologies in Malaysia amid uproar over socks with the word ‘Allah’
An erosion of HK’s value proposition? New security law draws mixed reactions
Analysts are concerned about city’s eroding uniqueness, but others welcomed ‘real protection’.
Punggol Coast MRT station to be extension of SIT’s new campus
Situated within the Punggol Digital District, the campus will have the Punggol Coast station right at its doorstep.
Safety issues flagged in 2022 incident where tube covers still fitted on SIA jet leaving Brisbane
How to keep paths safe for all as personal mobility aids become more common
Consider screening and theory lessons for PMA users while making urban spaces more inclusive, says the writer.
Man charged over illegally exporting more than 5,000 terrapins stuffed in suitcases
He is also said to have concealed the animals in his two personal suitcases, which were not ventilated.
Prescription drug for erectile dysfunction found in two food products: SFA
They were marketed as a honey product and candy, with claims that they enhance male sexual performance.