Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 21

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Putin tells Xi he’ll discuss China’s blueprint for Ukraine
The trip to Moscow marks Mr Xi’s most ambitious attempt yet to broker an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine.
HDB bought back 4 flats from owners who could not sell them due to caps on ethnic quota
National Development Minister Desmond Lee said HDB received 411 appeals related to the Ethnic Integration Policy last year.
The gist: MPs discuss tackling future pandemics, migrant worker housing
On Monday, Parliament debated the White Paper on Singapore’s Covid-19 response, among other things. Here are some of the key takeaways.
Police clarify why Lee Hsien Yang and wife were not issued order compelling attendance at interview
A written order requesting attendance before the police is not generally issued in the first instance, they noted.
‘There’s a human cost’: Bumpy road ahead for UBS-Credit Suisse marriage in S’pore
Observers expect job cuts in the coming months, particularly for Credit Suisse’s investment banking business.
ST’s China correspondent, reporter nab top SPH journalism awards
Danson Cheong captured the dramatic removal of Hu Jintao from a key political event in China.
Trump’s arrest will put US at crossroads
If he were to be charged, there would be deep ramifications for the 2024 race for the White House, says US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh.
‘I did not want to get out of bed’: Social workers face complex challenges, burnout
Six months into her job as a social worker, Ms Siti Nur Diyanah Hardy found herself experiencing burnout.
12 S’poreans in tourist van injured in four-vehicle accident in Johor
A team from MFA is assisting the affected Singaporeans and their families in Johor Bahru.