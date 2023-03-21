Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 21

Putin tells Xi he’ll discuss China’s blueprint for Ukraine

The trip to Moscow marks Mr Xi’s most ambitious attempt yet to broker an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

READ MORE HERE

HDB bought back 4 flats from owners who could not sell them due to caps on ethnic quota

National Development Minister Desmond Lee said HDB received 411 appeals related to the Ethnic Integration Policy last year.

READ MORE HERE

The gist: MPs discuss tackling future pandemics, migrant worker housing

On Monday, Parliament debated the White Paper on Singapore’s Covid-19 response, among other things. Here are some of the key takeaways.

READ MORE HERE

Police clarify why Lee Hsien Yang and wife were not issued order compelling attendance at interview

A written order requesting attendance before the police is not generally issued in the first instance, they noted.

READ MORE HERE

‘There’s a human cost’: Bumpy road ahead for UBS-Credit Suisse marriage in S’pore

Observers expect job cuts in the coming months, particularly for Credit Suisse’s investment banking business.

READ MORE HERE

ST’s China correspondent, reporter nab top SPH journalism awards

Danson Cheong captured the dramatic removal of Hu Jintao from a key political event in China.

READ MORE HERE

Trump’s arrest will put US at crossroads

If he were to be charged, there would be deep ramifications for the 2024 race for the White House, says US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh.

READ MORE HERE

‘I did not want to get out of bed’: Social workers face complex challenges, burnout

Six months into her job as a social worker, Ms Siti Nur Diyanah Hardy found herself experiencing burnout.

READ MORE HERE

12 S’poreans in tourist van injured in four-vehicle accident in Johor

A team from MFA is assisting the affected Singaporeans and their families in Johor Bahru.

READ MORE HERE

A culinary adventure in the Philippine island of Cebu

Clara Lock takes a food tour to discover the best street eats in the southern city.

READ MORE HERE

