Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 21

Updated
Published
26 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, March 21.

VTLs have boosted international visitor arrivals in S'pore, but number of tourists still low

Industry players expect inbound numbers to pick up once entry requirements are eased.

Malaysia truck drivers entering S'pore must show negative Covid-19 test results from March 24

Singapore will stop conducting on-arrival tests for truck drivers entering via Tuas and Woodlands checkpoints.

Russia says it has again fired hypersonic missiles in Ukraine

It also said it had killed more than 100 members of Ukrainian special forces and 'foreign mercenaries'.

India stands firm on not condemning Russia after Modi-Kishida summit

India's complex balancing act on Ukraine is guided by its close cooperation with the US on one side and Russia on the other.

ST CloseUp: The rise of pro-China Singaporeans and what it means for Singapore

CloseUp: Three Chinese Singaporeans who call themselves fans of China - at a time when the Asian giant and the US are warring for influence in a multi-dimensional struggle. A think-tank poll found that most Singaporeans view China favourably.

Singaporeans are the only ones to view China more positively than the US, according to Pew survey findings.

Young people lured by fast buck to be money mules

About half of all scammers and money mules arrested in Singapore over the last three years were under 30. 

Telegram users get messages touting sale of forged ICs or passports for a fee

The forged Singaporean NRICs were being sold for $200 to $450. 

Asia hit by food security fears amid war in Ukraine

Here’s a look at what governments are doing to keep food prices and supplies under control.

February 2022 was third-wettest February in S'pore in 10 years

In February last year, just 1mm of rain was recorded at the Changi climate station.

Why reading as a skill is now more important than ever, and harder to master

Many young people cannot differentiate between fact and opinion when reading online.

