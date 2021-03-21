Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 21

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, March 21.
The people helping to vaccinate Singapore
From healthcare workers to volunteers and airline crew members, it's all hands on deck as thousands are mobilised in S'pore's vaccine roll-out.
'I don't have a car or house': Singapore-based technopreneur who bought $93m digital art
32-year-old Vignesh Sundaresan, who has made his wealth in virtual currency, could not afford a laptop once.
The tiger mum who went from sales representative to managing director of tech giant HP Inc
Vivian Chua, who takes care of her staff and is in control of her work-life balance, says women can go far in the male-dominated tech industry.
The misfortune of fame for 'Little Jack Ma,' lookalike of the Alibaba founder
In 2015, eight-year-old Fan Xiaoqin shot to fame after he was discovered as a lookalike of Alibaba founder Jack Ma.
ST bags three wins and three merit prizes for coverage of Covid-19
They include stories about how the pandemic has affected the job prospects and life plans of young people across Asia.
New Singtel CEO on a key career moment: 'He blew smoke in my face'
Yuen Kuan Moon faces challenges, including maintaining customer focus, and investments in staff and the network itself.
Whole-of-society approach needed to tackle assaults on women
Candid conversations, stricter laws a good start as myth persists that it is women who have to insulate themselves from danger, says Grace Ho.
8 money problems that worry S'poreans most
HSBC survey also finds many in Singapore don't do financial planning and have poor money habits.
Clarence Chew is first S'pore-born table tennis player to qualify for Olympics men's singles event
He beat teen compatriot Koen Pang in the final of Asian qualifier in Doha.
Prospering in the pandemic: Home-grown beauty chain targets the big boys
They parlayed their holiday job peddling fragrances into a beauty business that seems pandemic-proof.