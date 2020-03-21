Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 21

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, alarmed regions impose more restrictions



Italian soldiers set up a tent city for people infected with coronavirus outside a hospital in Crema, northern Italy, March 20, 2020. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



The mayor of Bergamo, the most badly affected city, said the true number of fatalities in his area was four times higher than was officially reported so far.

Coronavirus: Singapore will have to change strategy if cases keep rising, says WHO expert



Singapore has been ahead of the curve for several weeks now, freeing up capacity so that it could hospitalise every Covid-19 case. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



This may involve housing mildly sick virus patients in hotels or government facilities.

Dow falls again to end Wall Street's worst week since 2008



Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, March 20, 2020. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



The Dow lost 4.6 per cent, or around 915 points.

Singapore GE: All eyes on ministers set to helm hot GRCs



The new Sengkang GRC, which has 117,546 voters, takes in part of the existing Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, as well as single-seat Punggol East and part of single-seat Sengkang West. Sources say labour chief Ng Chee Meng could be moved from Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC to helm the new four-member GRC. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO



These include the new Sengkang GRC, as well as Jalan Besar GRC and the high-stakes East Coast GRC.

Singapore GE: Could PAP relook plans to retire veteran MPs?



Veterans expected to step down are (clockwise from top left) Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan, Professor Yaacob Ibrahim, Mr Lim Hng Kiang, Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong and Mr Lim Swee Say. PHOTOS: TIMOTHY DAVID, BERITA HARIAN, LIANHE ZAOBAO, LIM SWEE SAY



Keeping MPs with experience in handling crises could be a source of assurance to voters in these uncertain times.

Coronavirus: 16 patients in Singapore in ICU, 30 out of 40 new cases are imported



Travellers are seen through arrival gates at the arrival hall of Changi Airport Terminal One in Singapore, on March 19, 2020. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Seven more cases have been discharged from hospital, bringing the total number of patients who have fully recovered to 131.

Businesses in Singapore roll out measures to keep patrons 1m apart



Customers at Collin's at Nex queuing a safe distance apart from one another following red markers on the floor on March 20, 2020. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN



Restaurant owners closed tables, while retailers spaced out customers queueing up as they geared up on Friday for new safe distancing requirements.

Jakarta declares emergency over coronavirus outbreak



A woman wearing a protective face mask stands on the sidewalk amid the coronavirus outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia, on March 19, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS



Governor Anies Baswedan told a news conference that public entertainment would be stopped from Monday and public transportation limited.

Coronavirus: WHO warns world youth 'you are not invincible'



Women walk along the empty banks of the Seine river in Paris, on the fourth day of a strict coronavirus lockdown in France. PHOTO: AFP



"Even if you don't get sick, the choices you make about where you go could be the difference between life and death for someone else," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

From a green corridor to a play garden for kids: New ideas to refresh Orchard Road



NParks plans to plant more than 5,000 curated trees and shrubs along Orchard Road to enliven the area. PHOTO: NPARKS BOARD



Orchard Road is being seeded as a green corridor that will be part of a 6km-long pedestrian walkway, to future-proof the shopping belt of more than 5,000 retail, dining and entertainment outlets.

