Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 21

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, alarmed regions impose more restrictions
The mayor of Bergamo, the most badly affected city, said the true number of fatalities in his area was four times higher than was officially reported so far.
Coronavirus: Singapore will have to change strategy if cases keep rising, says WHO expert
This may involve housing mildly sick virus patients in hotels or government facilities.
Dow falls again to end Wall Street's worst week since 2008
The Dow lost 4.6 per cent, or around 915 points.
Singapore GE: All eyes on ministers set to helm hot GRCs
These include the new Sengkang GRC, as well as Jalan Besar GRC and the high-stakes East Coast GRC.
Singapore GE: Could PAP relook plans to retire veteran MPs?
Keeping MPs with experience in handling crises could be a source of assurance to voters in these uncertain times.
Coronavirus: 16 patients in Singapore in ICU, 30 out of 40 new cases are imported
Seven more cases have been discharged from hospital, bringing the total number of patients who have fully recovered to 131.
Businesses in Singapore roll out measures to keep patrons 1m apart
Restaurant owners closed tables, while retailers spaced out customers queueing up as they geared up on Friday for new safe distancing requirements.
Jakarta declares emergency over coronavirus outbreak
Governor Anies Baswedan told a news conference that public entertainment would be stopped from Monday and public transportation limited.
Coronavirus: WHO warns world youth 'you are not invincible'
"Even if you don't get sick, the choices you make about where you go could be the difference between life and death for someone else," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
From a green corridor to a play garden for kids: New ideas to refresh Orchard Road
Orchard Road is being seeded as a green corridor that will be part of a 6km-long pedestrian walkway, to future-proof the shopping belt of more than 5,000 retail, dining and entertainment outlets.