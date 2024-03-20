Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 20, 2024

Updated
Mar 20, 2024
Published
Mar 20, 2024, 08:04 AM

Pritam Singh unlikely to lose seat in Parliament due to criminal charges: Experts

The WP chief was charged with two counts of lying to a parliamentary committee.

Home palliative care capacity to rise 50% by end-2025: Ong Ye Kung

Inpatient and day hospice capacities are also expected to rise about 15% and 12% respectively by 2025.

Beijing goes big on unmanned cars, smart traffic lights in drive for ‘new quality productive forces’

“New quality productive forces”, coined by Xi, broadly calls for the development of high-tech sectors.

Inflated job titles pose real risks to employers: Experts

Job responsibilities can vary greatly for similarly-titled roles across different workplaces.

For Singapore, is Grab too big to fail?

The firm touches many aspects of our lives. How much disruption will we face if it were ever to exit the market?

Japan’s first rate hike in 17 years unlikely to dent Singdollar’s strength against yen anytime soon

The yen, after a very brief show of strength, fell on March 19 against the S’pore dollar to a record low of 112.148 yen.

Worker dies after getting caught in food production machine in Bedok factory

MOM is investigating the incident.

Gum disease can lead to loss of teeth and worsen other conditions, say experts

They stress that dental checks and good oral hygiene are key.

How Singapore’s new SkyOrb cable cars were made

A look at how the new state-of-the-art cable car fleet took shape in Switzerland.

Naruto: The Gallery to make global debut at Universal Studios Singapore in end-March

The exhibition, from March 28 to June 30, will feature the narrative and history of the anime, Naruto.

