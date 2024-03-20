Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 20, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Pritam Singh unlikely to lose seat in Parliament due to criminal charges: Experts
Home palliative care capacity to rise 50% by end-2025: Ong Ye Kung
Inpatient and day hospice capacities are also expected to rise about 15% and 12% respectively by 2025.
Beijing goes big on unmanned cars, smart traffic lights in drive for ‘new quality productive forces’
“New quality productive forces”, coined by Xi, broadly calls for the development of high-tech sectors.
Inflated job titles pose real risks to employers: Experts
Job responsibilities can vary greatly for similarly-titled roles across different workplaces.
For Singapore, is Grab too big to fail?
The firm touches many aspects of our lives. How much disruption will we face if it were ever to exit the market?
Japan’s first rate hike in 17 years unlikely to dent Singdollar’s strength against yen anytime soon
The yen, after a very brief show of strength, fell on March 19 against the S’pore dollar to a record low of 112.148 yen.
Worker dies after getting caught in food production machine in Bedok factory
Gum disease can lead to loss of teeth and worsen other conditions, say experts
How Singapore’s new SkyOrb cable cars were made
Naruto: The Gallery to make global debut at Universal Studios Singapore in end-March
The exhibition, from March 28 to June 30, will feature the narrative and history of the anime, Naruto.