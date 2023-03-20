Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 20

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
UBS agrees to buy Credit Suisse as global regulators reassure markets
UBS will pay for $4.34 billion and assume up to $7.24 billion in losses in a deal expected to close by the end of 2023.
Credit Suisse, UBS deal: What you need to know
Over $4 billion of CPF funds invested in T-bills and fixed deposits in Jan and Feb
With interest rates on the Ordinary Account staying at 2.5 per cent at least until June 2023, CPF members are looking at these safe ways to grow their retirement savings.
Runaway teen, sick of family squabbles, left home with just her wallet and ez-link card
Households can collect free home recycling boxes from vending machines
The Bloobox can hold up to 5kg of paper, plastic, metal and glass recyclables, as well as electronic waste.
Teens film themselves smoking and vaping in Sentosa cable car, police report lodged
Will ACS Primary’s move to Tengah make the ‘forest town’ more attractive?
By all accounts, it should be an exiting new town to live in, but response has been muted so far, says housing correspondent Michelle Ng.
Used car sales down 7.7% in first two months of 2023, new car registration falls 23.8%
Only 13, this S’porean is a music honours student at a top Aussie uni
Nathanael Koh already has a degree in music from the Australian Guild of Music Education.
A bolder Xi goes to Moscow, but his balancing act remains
Too close an embrace of Putin could hurt China’s efforts to assert its global leadership, says China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei.