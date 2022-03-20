Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 20

Updated
Published
7 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, March 20.

S'pore's total Covid-19 caseload crosses 1m mark; 10,244 new cases

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore is now 1,007,158.

READ MORE HERE

Rostered routine testing requirement to be lifted for healthcare workers

Doctors that ST spoke to confirmed that a circular was sent out by the Ministry of Health to say that the mandatory routine tests would end for hospital staff members on Monday.

READ MORE HERE

Ukraine city of Mykolaiv facing air raids, after Russian attack on barracks kills dozens

Official says missile "tornado" leaves no time to raise the alarm.

READ MORE HERE

Clearing the fog of war over what's at stake in Putin's attack on Ukraine

Russia may have had legitimate security concerns about Ukraine. But that begs a crucial question: Do strong states have a right to forcibly impose their will?

READ MORE HERE

What is the future of Singapore's national service as it turns 55?

It will need to continue evolving, taking into account things like the profile of servicemen and declining birth rate. 

READ MORE HERE

Meet the man who runs the world's best restaurant in Denmark

In 2010, Denmark's Noma took top spot when the annual S. Pellegrino World's Best 50 Restaurants list was announced at a ceremony in London.

READ MORE HERE

Coming face to face with online abuse

A personal encounter highlights the importance of reporting such incidences and not minimising them.

READ MORE HERE

12 ways to save money when the cost of living rises

You can soften the blow of belt-tightening by making mental adjustments and taking small steps to economise.

READ MORE HERE

How to build up soft skills that employers value

Soft skills are becoming increasingly important to employers as jobs change more quickly with the digitalisation of the economy.

READ MORE HERE

The woman behind South Korea's incoming president Yoon Suk-yeol

Unlike her predecessors who took on active roles as first lady, Ms Kim Keon-hee is expected to remain in the shadows.

READ MORE HERE

