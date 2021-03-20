Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 20

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, March 20.

US and China conclude ‘tough’ talks in Alaska; China's top diplomat says talks were helpful

China warned that differences remain while US said both sides also have intersecting interests on certain issues.

How Quad nations US, Japan, India and Australia are squaring up to China

China looms large both as a threat and an opportunity for all four countries. How will the Quad engage China?

Singapore's factory future: Taking manufacturing to new highs

The Republic wants to grow its manufacturing sector by 50% by 2030. What are the factors that can pave the way to success?

165 caught breaching Covid-19 rules as families flock to parks and beaches

Fines and written warnings have been issued over safe management breaches during the school break.

Number of people who have recovered from Covid-19 in Singapore passes 60,000

There were no cases in the community in the past week, down from three in the week before.

Fukushima disaster 10 years on: How long will it take to clean up the nuclear waste?

Radiation decontamination has progressed steadily since the Fukushima disaster 10 years ago but few residents have returned.

Malaysia immigration cites tech glitches, more applicants for long queues at Singapore mission

The number of passport renewal applicants doubled in the past week to around 450 a day.

Second batch of eggs from Malaysia recalled after Salmonella bacteria detected

The affected batch can be identified by a stamp on the eggs that says "CEM014".

Keyhole surgery a relief for liver transplant donors

A small but growing number of donors are being offered the keyhole method, which can seem less frightening.

For The Love Of The Game: Fancy a sword fight a la Lord Of The Rings? Here's where you can go

Hema, a revival of mediaeval martial arts, involves the study and practice of fighting systems in Europe.

