Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 20

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, March 20.
32 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 24 imported cases involving residents and long-term pass holders
All of the imported cases were returning residents and long-term pass holders, with the bulk having travelled to Europe - currently the epicentre of the virus.
Coronavirus: Singapore General Hospital to convert part of carpark into fever screening area
The new screening area will help to manage the growing number of patients infected with the coronavirus nationally.
Coronavirus: Returning to Singapore and going into 14-day isolation? Doctors have some dos and don'ts
The person must go straight to his room once he reaches his home, and avoid touching any surfaces such as doorknobs or handles.
Coronavirus: Italy passes China’s death toll, prepares to extend lockdown
Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte expressed hope that the country will hit a peak in a few days and see a decline in infection rates.
Travel warnings, mass layoffs and a looming recession: Coronavirus fallout deepens in America
Many workers were formally fired so they could immediately claim unemployment benefits rather than be left in limbo to wait for businesses to reopen.
'We thought the virus would never reach Britain': Student who returned to S'pore urges others to come home
"None of us wanted to (leave) because we did not see the point."
Supply from other countries in place, says Chan Chun Sing as 300,000 eggs touch down at Changi
About a quarter of all eggs Singaporeans consume daily are produced locally.
askST: What do Malaysia's lockdown and Singapore's new travel restrictions mean for me?
Are there any exemptions that can continue to travel between Singapore and Malaysia?
A coronavirus explosion was expected in Japan, but where is it?
The looming question is whether Japan dodged a bullet or is about to be hit.
First woman lawyer in Singapore to be made Queen’s Counsel
Ms Sapna Jhangiani is believed to be only the third QC in Singapore's legal history.