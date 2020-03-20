Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 20

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, March 20.

32 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 24 imported cases involving residents and long-term pass holders



Travellers arriving from New York City at Changi Airport Terminal 2 on March 19, 2020. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



All of the imported cases were returning residents and long-term pass holders, with the bulk having travelled to Europe - currently the epicentre of the virus.

Coronavirus: Singapore General Hospital to convert part of carpark into fever screening area



Singapore General Hospital will extend its fever screening area by converting a part of its multi-storey carpark H to help alleviate the load from an increased number of patients. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



The new screening area will help to manage the growing number of patients infected with the coronavirus nationally.

Coronavirus: Returning to Singapore and going into 14-day isolation? Doctors have some dos and don'ts



People arriving in Singapore from New York at the baggage claim area in Changi Airport on March 19, 2020. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



The person must go straight to his room once he reaches his home, and avoid touching any surfaces such as doorknobs or handles.

Coronavirus: Italy passes China’s death toll, prepares to extend lockdown



Italian police perform checks at the Piazza del Duomo during the coronavirus outbreak in Milan, on March 18, 2020. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte expressed hope that the country will hit a peak in a few days and see a decline in infection rates.

Travel warnings, mass layoffs and a looming recession: Coronavirus fallout deepens in America



Travellers arrive at the international terminal of O'Hare Airport in Chicago, Illinois, on March 15, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



Many workers were formally fired so they could immediately claim unemployment benefits rather than be left in limbo to wait for businesses to reopen.

'We thought the virus would never reach Britain': Student who returned to S'pore urges others to come home



A deserted street amid the coronavirus outbreak in Manchester, Britain, on March 19, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS



"None of us wanted to (leave) because we did not see the point."

Supply from other countries in place, says Chan Chun Sing as 300,000 eggs touch down at Changi



Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing was at Changi Airport on March 19 for the arrival of 300,000 eggs from countries other than Malaysia. PHOTO: CHAN CHUN SING/ FACEBOOK



About a quarter of all eggs Singaporeans consume daily are produced locally.

askST: What do Malaysia's lockdown and Singapore's new travel restrictions mean for me?



Malaysia's two-week lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus kicked in on March 18 and will run until March 31, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



Are there any exemptions that can continue to travel between Singapore and Malaysia?

A coronavirus explosion was expected in Japan, but where is it?



People wearing face masks, amid the coronavirus outbreak, cross a street in Tokyo's Ginza area on March 18, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



The looming question is whether Japan dodged a bullet or is about to be hit.

First woman lawyer in Singapore to be made Queen’s Counsel



Ms Sapna Jhangiani, a partner at law firm Clyde & Co Clasis Singapore, formally became a silk, or Queen's Counsel, on Monday at a ceremony before England's Lord Chancellor at Westminster Hall in London. PHOTO: COURTESY OF SAPNA JHANGIANI



Ms Sapna Jhangiani is believed to be only the third QC in Singapore's legal history.

