Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 2, 2024

Edwin Tong led multi-agency team to US to help bring Taylor Swift to S’pore for 6 concerts
Mr Tong said the government subsidies for the concerts were “nowhere as high as what’s being speculated".
Why is Taylor Swift so popular?
A music maven with cross-generational appeal and madly dedicated to her fans, Swift's journey is full of wins.
Refunds made for two out of every 100,000 trips on SimplyGo
Passengers were overcharged $2.70 on average for using different cards when entering and exiting the bus or MRT.
Secondary school students to have one common national exam period from 2027
With the change, students will have one written exam sitting for mother tongue language.
More support for mid-career workers, ITE grads as part of Govt’s $300k lifetime investment
Singaporeans aged 40 and above will have access to over 7,000 courses with better employability outcomes.
$320m disbursed to SPH Media over 2 years amid severe media industry disruption: Josephine Teo
The funding is targeted at three main areas – talent, technology and vernacular capabilities.
Meta ‘dismayed’ by Sun Xueling’s comments that it is not doing more to fight scams
Meta told ST that it has been in consultation with MHA and is reviewing the ministry's suggestions.
‘White elephants’: China-funded projects in Philippines languish in limbo
Manila’s pivot to Beijing during the previous administration yielded over a dozen infrastructure deals, but most of them remain mired in delays and protests today.
Singapore’s healthcare jigsaw: The missing piece beyond clinical care
Instead of just giving medical treatment, imagine being able to improve their lifestyles or address their emotional needs.
Homing in on workplaces: No quiet quitting in new offices
Bosses are replacing stark corporate offices with warmer, livelier workplaces, designed for teams to ace hybrid work.