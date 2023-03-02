Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 2

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
S’pore experiences record rainfall in Kallang; wet weather to continue for first half of March
The last time there was such a deluge of rain in February was when 159.3mm of rainfall was recorded on Feb 4, 1995.
Increased CPF salary ceiling to cost businesses about $500 million a year: Tan See Leng
As the increase will be spread out over four years, employers’ business costs are likely to remain manageable, he said.
The gist: MPs discuss getting rid of streaming in schools, verifying of EP qualifications
Parliament scrutinised the budgets of the ministries of Education and Manpower on Wednesday. Here are some of the key announcements.
Only negative ART result needed for China-bound travellers from S’pore
Cross-agency pilot to strengthen enforcement action against vaping
The move comes as the number of offenders caught vaping has almost quadrupled in two years.
The hard truth? Almost everyone may be a platform worker in the future
Steady efforts building on Singapore’s first steps to evolve the compact around platform work will be needed, says the writer.
Clementi landslide: 3 sections of park connector open, one stretch to stay closed till end-2023
HDB to improve ‘scary’ red-themed blocks in Tampines North BTO project
Netizens commented that the red tiles and paint were “spooky” and “like a horror movie”.
High interest rates, labour and energy costs to weigh on property firms’ earnings
Rising interest rates have meant much higher debt financing costs for property developers.