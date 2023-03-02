Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 2

S’pore experiences record rainfall in Kallang; wet weather to continue for first half of March

The last time there was such a deluge of rain in February was when 159.3mm of rainfall was recorded on Feb 4, 1995.

READ MORE HERE

Increased CPF salary ceiling to cost businesses about $500 million a year: Tan See Leng

As the increase will be spread out over four years, employers’ business costs are likely to remain manageable, he said.

READ MORE HERE

The gist: MPs discuss getting rid of streaming in schools, verifying of EP qualifications

Parliament scrutinised the budgets of the ministries of Education and Manpower on Wednesday. Here are some of the key announcements.

READ MORE HERE

Only negative ART result needed for China-bound travellers from S’pore

Chinese airlines will also no longer check if passengers test negative for Covid-19.

READ MORE HERE

Cross-agency pilot to strengthen enforcement action against vaping

The move comes as the number of offenders caught vaping has almost quadrupled in two years.

READ MORE HERE

The hard truth? Almost everyone may be a platform worker in the future

Steady efforts building on Singapore’s first steps to evolve the compact around platform work will be needed, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

Clementi landslide: 3 sections of park connector open, one stretch to stay closed till end-2023

Part of the park connector had to be closed following a landslide in September 2022.

READ MORE HERE

HDB to improve ‘scary’ red-themed blocks in Tampines North BTO project

Netizens commented that the red tiles and paint were “spooky” and “like a horror movie”.

READ MORE HERE

High interest rates, labour and energy costs to weigh on property firms’ earnings

Rising interest rates have meant much higher debt financing costs for property developers.

READ MORE HERE

Rare corpse flower blooms in Botanic Gardens over the weekend

The elephant foot yam blooms once every few years.

READ MORE HERE

