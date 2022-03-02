Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 2

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, March 2.
Russia bombards Ukraine urban areas as armed convoy stalls
Russia bombed a TV tower in Ukraine's capital and rained rockets on the city of Kharkiv.
Galvanised by Russian invasion, Europe finds new security purpose
The Ukraine war has given Nato a new lease of life, precisely what Mr Putin sought to avoid, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.
Double life, two wives: Duke-NUS researcher spied on US for Russia
He pleaded guilty in an American court to spying on an informant in the US on behalf of Russia.
Tan See Leng, Pritam Singh clash over impact of WP tax proposals on Singapore society
The opposition party had proposed further increasing property, personal income taxes, in lieu of GST hike.
Taxes, labour policies and social issues raised in Budget debate
MPs' suggestions set the stage for more details to be revealed in subsequent debates on individual ministries' plans.
S'pore reports 24,080 new Covid-19 cases, 1,726 patients hospitalised
This figure is the highest since the record high of 26,032 cases reported last Tuesday.
Hong Kong's daily Covid-19 cases and deaths to peak in coming week
Long-term plans will accommodate uncertain future of trends such as work from home: URA chief planner
'Pimple' turned out to be shingles
Fit & Fab: How actor-comedian Rishi Budhrani got into shape
