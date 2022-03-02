Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 2

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, March 2.

Russia bombards Ukraine urban areas as armed convoy stalls

Russia bombed a TV tower in Ukraine's capital and rained rockets on the city of Kharkiv.

Galvanised by Russian invasion, Europe finds new security purpose

The Ukraine war has given Nato a new lease of life, precisely what Mr Putin sought to avoid, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

Double life, two wives: Duke-NUS researcher spied on US for Russia

He pleaded guilty in an American court to spying on an informant in the US on behalf of Russia.

Tan See Leng, Pritam Singh clash over impact of WP tax proposals on Singapore society

The opposition party had proposed further increasing property, personal income taxes, in lieu of GST hike.

Taxes, labour policies and social issues raised in Budget debate

MPs' suggestions set the stage for more details to be revealed in subsequent debates on individual ministries' plans. 

S'pore reports 24,080 new Covid-19 cases, 1,726 patients hospitalised

This figure is the highest since the record high of 26,032 cases reported last Tuesday.

Hong Kong's daily Covid-19 cases and deaths to peak in coming week

Daily infections are projected to hit 183,000 in the coming week, a study says.

Long-term plans will accommodate uncertain future of trends such as work from home: URA chief planner

The uncertainty underscores the need for Singapore's plans to be flexible.

'Pimple' turned out to be shingles

The infection causes severe pain and may lead to numbness of the cornea.

Fit & Fab: How actor-comedian Rishi Budhrani got into shape

In October last year, Budhrani weighed his heaviest at 90.2kg.

