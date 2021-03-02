Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 2, 2021

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, March 2.

Singapore urges Myanmar to stop using lethal force, free Suu Kyi immediately

Foreign minister Vivian Balakrishnan urged all parties in Myanmar to find a way to return to the path of democratic transition.

Cabinet, public service do not make policy decisions based on religion, says Shanmugam in response to Pritam

He stressed that neutrality and fairness are essential, otherwise the Government will lose the trust of the people quickly.

More showers in first fortnight of March will spell end of second-driest February since 1869

Temperatures though could still hit as high as 34 deg C on a few days.

S'pore cannot be bought, bullied or intimidated into approving any Covid-19 vaccine, says Vivian

Singapore will make decisions on the basis of science and healthcare needs.

Asia's ultra-rich rank Singapore as region's top choice for luxury homes

Singapore's safe-haven reputation has been further strengthened by successfully managing the pandemic and supporting businesses.

SIA still best capitalised airline after $8 billion spend

Besides $5.3b cash, there are $2.1b in credit lines, $6.2b of convertible bonds to be issued.

ST wins awards at global design contest for works including interactive on 175 years of news, great S'pore road trip

ST's strong body of work in visual storytelling across a range of topics was recognised at the SND's 2020 Best of Digital Design.

World will not vanquish Covid-19 this year: WHO

But the agency added that the virus remains in control.

Barbed wire coils put up near Kallang MRT station, where fatal incident occurred on Feb 25

The extra precaution is in addition to other fences and barbed wire already in place in the area.

Cruise lines roll out country-themed itineraries and short sailings to feed wanderlust of Singaporeans

Cruises to nowhere are among the few vacation options in a year without travel.

