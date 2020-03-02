Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 2

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, March 2.

Muhyiddin sworn in as Malaysia's PM; Mahathir calls for urgent Parliament sitting





Malaysia's incoming Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin (left) receiving documents from King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah (right) before taking the oath as the country's new leader. PHOTO: AFP/MALAYSIA'S DEPARTMENT OF INFORMA/MASZUANDI ADNAN



Dr Mahathir said he would request an urgent session of Parliament to test if Mr Muhyiddin commands the majority.

Mahathir places blame on Muhyiddin and Anwar for Pakatan Harapan's downfall





In a photo taken on Feb 21, 2020, (from left) Mr Anwar Ibrahim, Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Dr Wan Azizah, and Mr Muhyiddin Yassin during the Pakatan Harapan Presidential Council Meeting press conference. PHOTO: BERNAMA



Dr Mahathir said Mr Muhyiddin wanted to leverage Mr Anwar's desire to be prime minister and create a political crisis.

Azmin steps out of his mentors' shadow





The events of the past week have forced Datuk Seri Azmin Ali to leave the roost and forge his own path in the new Muhyiddin Yassin administration. PHOTO: CHINA PRESS



His name is said to be bandied about as deputy premier or finance minister.

Coronavirus: 4 new cases confirmed in S'pore, 3 linked to Wizlearn Technologies cluster; 2 more cases discharged





There are now 11 cases linked to the e-learning solutions company at Science Park II that emerged as a new coronavirus cluster. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY



There are now 11 cases linked to the e-learning solutions company at Science Park II that emerged as a new coronavirus cluster last Friday.

askST: Can coronavirus Covid-19 infect pets and what precautions should pet owners take?





In Singapore, it is not the policy to quarantine pets of patients, and this has not happened. PHOTO: ST FILE



At present, there is no evidence that companion animals or pets such as dogs or cats can be infected with coronavirus.

'Why would we cover up cases?': Indonesia's front-line hospital defends coronavirus policies





Dr Muhammad Syahril, director of Sulianti Saroso Hospital, gestures as he talks during an interview at his office in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Feb 28, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS



The world's fourth most-populous nation has tested only 141 suspected cases.

New size criteria let bigger dogs live in HDB flats





Brenda Chong, 27, her husband, Heah Yong Chian, 29, and their dog, Belle. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN



The dogs cannot be bought from shops or breeders but must come from one of five participating welfare groups.

HK says it's not copying S'pore by having top officials donate salaries to charity amid coronavirus outbreak





Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan delivers the annual budget at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, on Feb 26, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS



Hong Kong announced the decision on Friday night, hours after Singapore said its President and Cabinet ministers will take a one-month pay cut.

Seven-year-old Pokemon player Simone Lim is Singapore's youngest e-sports champion





Simone Lim in winning the US$1,500 (S$2,089) prize money and qualification points for the world championships in August, became Singapore's youngest e-sports champion. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



She has been playing competitive Pokemon for only less than a year.

Changi Airport's de-installed flip board to be part of the National Collection





Travellers walking past one of Changi Airport Terminal 2's analogue flight information display flip board, minutes before its decommissioning at 11.30pm, on Feb 6, 2020. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Electronic displays can show far more flight detail than the archaic analogue boards in T2 could, and they take less time and manpower to maintain.

