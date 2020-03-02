Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 2

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, March 2.
Muhyiddin sworn in as Malaysia's PM; Mahathir calls for urgent Parliament sitting
Dr Mahathir said he would request an urgent session of Parliament to test if Mr Muhyiddin commands the majority.
Mahathir places blame on Muhyiddin and Anwar for Pakatan Harapan's downfall
Dr Mahathir said Mr Muhyiddin wanted to leverage Mr Anwar's desire to be prime minister and create a political crisis.
Azmin steps out of his mentors' shadow
His name is said to be bandied about as deputy premier or finance minister.
Coronavirus: 4 new cases confirmed in S'pore, 3 linked to Wizlearn Technologies cluster; 2 more cases discharged
There are now 11 cases linked to the e-learning solutions company at Science Park II that emerged as a new coronavirus cluster last Friday.
askST: Can coronavirus Covid-19 infect pets and what precautions should pet owners take?
At present, there is no evidence that companion animals or pets such as dogs or cats can be infected with coronavirus.
'Why would we cover up cases?': Indonesia's front-line hospital defends coronavirus policies
The world's fourth most-populous nation has tested only 141 suspected cases.
New size criteria let bigger dogs live in HDB flats
The dogs cannot be bought from shops or breeders but must come from one of five participating welfare groups.
HK says it's not copying S'pore by having top officials donate salaries to charity amid coronavirus outbreak
Hong Kong announced the decision on Friday night, hours after Singapore said its President and Cabinet ministers will take a one-month pay cut.
Seven-year-old Pokemon player Simone Lim is Singapore's youngest e-sports champion
She has been playing competitive Pokemon for only less than a year.
Changi Airport's de-installed flip board to be part of the National Collection
Electronic displays can show far more flight detail than the archaic analogue boards in T2 could, and they take less time and manpower to maintain.