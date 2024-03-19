Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 19, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
SM Teo Chee Hean hails Singapore firms investing in new growth areas in Sichuan
China’s drive to grow 5% in 2024 starts with uneven showing
Its deepening real estate slide might overshadow the gradual pick-up in other sectors, analysts warned.
Ultra-fast EV chargers in S’pore by end-2024 under EV-electric tie-up with Huawei
These can fully charge an EV in 30 minutes, compared with eight hours for those at HDB carparks.
Online brokers in S'pore woo investors with lower fees, more investment and lifestyle options
Competition heats up following the entry of Tiger Brokers in 2020 and Moomoo Financial in 2021.
Woman who stopped paying town council charges in 2017 convicted over arrears
‘Like a plantation field’: Pitch issues for Singapore Women’s Premier League draw ire
Short queues as eligible SimplyGo users collect new ez-link cards on first day of distribution
Let’s get tough and think out of the box to root out vaping
The penalties need to be ramped up, says the writer, who suggests using technology to track down users and suppliers of e-cigarettes.
Jail for third man linked to group that won over $433k at MBS casino by recording cards
Crocs, caves and luxury eco-stays: Eight things to do in Australia’s Northern Territory
Australia's Northern Territory is making its way onto travellers’ radars with adventure, wildlife, history and culture.