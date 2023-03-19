Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 19

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
End of sky-high rents? Property agents, analysts point to signs of a softening rental market
Since the beginning of this year, the market has slowed and responses to property listings have not been as overwhelming as last year, said one agent.
Singapore first country in Asia to get new pneumococcal vaccine
It has a broader range of protection and could replace the two that are now in use here.
‘We should worry about the dementia epidemic,’ says CEO of St Luke’s Hospital for the elderly
Singapore has pockets of good care but more can be done, with caregiver burnout a prime challenge, Associate Professor Tan Boon Yeow tells deputy Life editor Wong Kim Hoh.
Cleaner and brighter: People’s Park Food Centre welcomes upgrading to shed ‘dirty’ image
The popular food centre will be closed for three months from April 1 to June 30 for repairs and redecoration.
From houses on stilts, to eco-houses: Former Lazarus islanders fondly recall their old home
‘Charles & Keith girl’ Zoe Gabriel now creating content for budget carrier AirAsia
There has been no official word of a collaboration but her two videos have been reeling viewers in for the budget carrier.
‘After retiring, I felt bored’: Why some seniors prefer flexi-work and gig jobs
More seniors are choosing to stay active with jobs that allow them to plan their time flexibly.
Trump expects to be arrested on Tuesday in criminal case, urges supporters to protest
He did not say what the charges are, but signs point to alleged hush money to a porn star he supposedly authorised.
Cops follow digital trails to arrest drug dealers and cyber crooks
The police can use the same technology that enables crypto scammers to transfer money anonymously in the online network to track them down.
In Quest Of: The healing power of Taiwan’s hot springs
Taiwan is an alternative to Japan for a hot-spring holiday. Check out Beitou, which is rich in onsen culture.