Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 19

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, March 19.
US, China call for diplomatic solution to Ukraine war but differing views remain
Mr Biden laid out to Mr Xi the consequences of any Beijing backing for Russia in its war against Ukraine.
Putin hails Russia's 'special operation' in Ukraine in packed Moscow stadium
The Russian president was speaking to mark the eighth anniversary of Crimea's annexation.
S'poreans support Ukraine and back government sanctions on Russia: Poll
Visits to hospitals, residential care homes suspended till April 3
Barbecue pits in popular parks fully booked for weekend on first day of reopening
NParks processed about 310 barbecue pit bookings and 1,090 camping permits for the weekend.
Your GP: The new gatekeeper of health
Family doctors are set to play a key role keeping people in Singapore healthy. ST looks at the future of healthcare.
Asia's expatriates on the move
S'pore home owners to face higher interest rates for home loans
Higher floating rates here are forecast, while fixed mortgage rates have been climbing since Q4 2021.
Several Yishun flats hit with metal ball bearings; police investigating
Barbie Hsu gets married again; a deep dive into her dramatic romances
Lightning romances and falling head over heels in love is completely on brand for Hsu.
