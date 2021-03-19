Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 19

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, March 19.
Trust in Singapore's key institutions rose last year: Survey
The country's score is fifth behind India, China, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia.
US, China spar with rare harsh public rebukes in first in-person talks of Biden presidency
US is looking for China to change its behaviour if it wants to reset sour relations.
Germany, France among nations to resume use of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine after regulators back shot
The European Medicines Agency said that the vaccine is "safe and effective," and the benefits outweigh risks.
Long queues at Malaysian High Commission in Singapore leave many frustrated
One Facebook user, who had to renew his passport in January, compared it to queueing for concert tickets.
Encourage staff to take Covid-19 vaccine when it is offered, S'pore's chief health scientist tells bosses
Prof Tan Chorh Chuan said that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, approved for use here, are highly effective.
Help at hand for kids with developmental needs at 53 private pre-schools in Singapore
About 150 staff will be trained to offer early intervention where needed, under a new initiative.
Pulling Myanmar from the brink will be a fraught effort
Negotiation remains the only way for a resolution to the crisis in the country, say analysts.
Trial begins for SAF captain accused of rash act in death of NSF in Bionix case
CFC Liu Kai died after a Bionix vehicle reversed onto the Land Rover he was driving.
The battle between Big Tech and Big Media (with Big Govt backing)
Will Australia's news media bargaining code work for Singapore?
Taiwan pleads with citizens not to change their names to 'Salmon'
Around 150 mostly young people made the unusual move to take advantage of a restaurant promotion.