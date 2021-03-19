Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 19

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, March 19.

Trust in Singapore's key institutions rose last year: Survey

The country's score is fifth behind India, China, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia.

READ MORE HERE

US, China spar with rare harsh public rebukes in first in-person talks of Biden presidency



US is looking for China to change its behaviour if it wants to reset sour relations.

READ MORE HERE

Germany, France among nations to resume use of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine after regulators back shot

The European Medicines Agency said that the vaccine is "safe and effective," and the benefits outweigh risks.

READ MORE HERE

Long queues at Malaysian High Commission in Singapore leave many frustrated

One Facebook user, who had to renew his passport in January, compared it to queueing for concert tickets.

READ MORE HERE

Encourage staff to take Covid-19 vaccine when it is offered, S'pore's chief health scientist tells bosses

Prof Tan Chorh Chuan said that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, approved for use here, are highly effective.

READ MORE HERE

Help at hand for kids with developmental needs at 53 private pre-schools in Singapore

About 150 staff will be trained to offer early intervention where needed, under a new initiative.

READ MORE HERE

Pulling Myanmar from the brink will be a fraught effort

Negotiation remains the only way for a resolution to the crisis in the country, say analysts.

READ MORE HERE

Trial begins for SAF captain accused of rash act in death of NSF in Bionix case

CFC Liu Kai died after a Bionix vehicle reversed onto the Land Rover he was driving.

READ MORE HERE

The battle between Big Tech and Big Media (with Big Govt backing)

Will Australia's news media bargaining code work for Singapore?

READ MORE HERE

Taiwan pleads with citizens not to change their names to 'Salmon'

Around 150 mostly young people made the unusual move to take advantage of a restaurant promotion.

READ MORE HERE