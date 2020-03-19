Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 19

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, March 19.

S'pore sees record 47 new coronavirus cases; S’poreans, residents told to defer all overseas travel



People arriving at Changi Airport on March 16, 2020. In line with recent trends, 33 of the new cases are imported and 30 of them involve Singapore residents returning from abroad. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



S'poreans and residents returning to the country will all have to serve a 14-day isolation period.

READ MORE HERE

Dow falls 6.3% in latest US stocks rout



Traders watch stock prices at the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange on 18 March 2020. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



The Dow fell as much as 10 per cent during the early afternoon.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysian PM Muhyiddin says control measures could be extended if coronavirus continues to spread



Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said movement restrictions may be extended after March 31 if government fails to curb spread of Covid-19, in a televised statement, on March 18, 2020. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM NST/FACEBOOK



His plea for Malaysians to stay at home came as the number of those infected reached 790 cases, with two deaths reported.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: What happens if you are issued a stay-home notice?



The move, which will take effect from 11.59pm on March 20, was among new measures announced to contain the spread of coronavirus cases. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Can your family members continue to stay with you during the 14-day stay-home notice? Are they at risk of infection?

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: Italy reports 475 new deaths, highest one-day toll of any nation



Patients lie in bed inside a new coronavirus intensive care unit at Brescia Poliambulanza hospital in, Lombardy, March 17, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



Italy has now recorded 34.2 per cent of all the deaths officially attributed to Covid-19 across the world.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: Without tough steps, Singapore might have 5,000 cases by now



For now, it is not known exactly how many people have been infected but not identified. This can change the picture as the case fatality rate is different from the infection fatality rate. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



Based on the premise of one Covid-19 patient transmitting the infection to another two, the number of people infected doubles every week if nothing is done to disrupt the transmission.

READ MORE HERE

Thousands of Muslim pilgrims ignore virus risk to gather in Indonesia



Images on the Facebook account Aalmi Tablighi Shura Elders showed the Indonesia site in Gowa, near the provincial city of Makassar, where thousands of pilgrims had gathered for an event. PHOTO: AALMI TABLIGHI SHURA ELDERS/FACEBOOK



"We are more afraid of God," said one of the organisers.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: Prices of fruit, vegetable and fish remain stable, not affected by Malaysia lockdown



A vegetable stall at a wet market in Marsiling Lane on March 18, 2020. PHOTO: LIANHE WANBAO



Singapore currently imports food from more than 170 countries and regions.

READ MORE HERE

Tan Cheng Bock set to contest West Coast GRC as PSP eyes 15 constituencies



In a photo taken on July 26, 2019, Dr Tan Cheng Bock announces the new Progress Singapore Party at a press conference. PHOTO: ST FILE



The party has identified 44 candidates, with another 13 in reserve.

READ MORE HERE

Taxi driver stepped on gas by mistake, hit three vehicles and caused man's death



Ho Kee Hoe unintentionally stepped on the accelerator instead of the brakes, causing a chain of events that led to the death of an elderly passenger in another taxi. ST PHOTO: WONG KWAI CHOW



Ho Kee Hoe was sentenced to three weeks' jail and disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles for four years.

READ MORE HERE