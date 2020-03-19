Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 19

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, March 19.
S'pore sees record 47 new coronavirus cases; S’poreans, residents told to defer all overseas travel
S'poreans and residents returning to the country will all have to serve a 14-day isolation period.
Dow falls 6.3% in latest US stocks rout
The Dow fell as much as 10 per cent during the early afternoon.
Malaysian PM Muhyiddin says control measures could be extended if coronavirus continues to spread
His plea for Malaysians to stay at home came as the number of those infected reached 790 cases, with two deaths reported.
Coronavirus: What happens if you are issued a stay-home notice?
Can your family members continue to stay with you during the 14-day stay-home notice? Are they at risk of infection?
Coronavirus: Italy reports 475 new deaths, highest one-day toll of any nation
Italy has now recorded 34.2 per cent of all the deaths officially attributed to Covid-19 across the world.
Coronavirus: Without tough steps, Singapore might have 5,000 cases by now
Based on the premise of one Covid-19 patient transmitting the infection to another two, the number of people infected doubles every week if nothing is done to disrupt the transmission.
Thousands of Muslim pilgrims ignore virus risk to gather in Indonesia
"We are more afraid of God," said one of the organisers.
Coronavirus: Prices of fruit, vegetable and fish remain stable, not affected by Malaysia lockdown
Singapore currently imports food from more than 170 countries and regions.
Tan Cheng Bock set to contest West Coast GRC as PSP eyes 15 constituencies
The party has identified 44 candidates, with another 13 in reserve.
Taxi driver stepped on gas by mistake, hit three vehicles and caused man's death
Ho Kee Hoe was sentenced to three weeks' jail and disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles for four years.